Updates: Thunderstorm watch until evening for D.C. area and northeast

Hey @capitalweather what’s this just seen over the Capitol dome?!?!? pic.twitter.com/w4DoHPbJFB — Peter Kiley (@PDad) July 25, 2023

Capital Weather Gang severe weather expert Jeff Halverson says: Severe warned storms got an early start today with activity east of Interstate and along the Bay. However, the immediate D.C. region is not out of the woods, as hi resolution model guidance shows another round of storms developing over our western suburbs later in the afternoon and moving east.

In this rapidly destabilizing atmosphere, we look for hit or miss instances of torrential rain and isolated pockets of flash flooding, intense lightning, large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Forecast below from 12:45 p.m...

It’s a muggy one out there today ahead of an afternoon and evening storm threat. That moisture adds fuel to the storm fire, and it’ll keep them booming into the evening. A severe thunderstorm watch has already been issued for the area and to the north and east as thunderstorms develop near and east of Interstate 95 this afternoon. There may be additional storminess west later.

Through Tonight: Scattered showers and storms continue this afternoon, especially east of the city. Lows mainly settle to an upper 60s and low 70s zone. Some patchy fog may develop late night.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Sunshine rules as high pressure builds in from the southwest. Highs should reach the low 90s or so, with heat index values about 5 degrees higher. Winds probably blow from the south around five to 10 mph.

See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

