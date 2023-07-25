Funnel cloud seen spinning over U.S. Capitol building in Washington

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As storms began to erupt along the Interstate 95 corridor Tuesday afternoon, eyewitnesses spotted a funnel cloud looming ominously over the U.S. Capitol building in D.C. A funnel cloud is a rotating column of air that extends from the base of a cloud and contains condensed water. Unlike a tornado, funnel clouds are not in touch with the ground and are, thus, harmless at ground level.

The Capitol appeared to be a magnet for magnificent weather phenomena Tuesday. Not long after the funnel cloud was spotted, Ken Graham, the director of the National Weather Service, captured this dramatic view of lightning striking nearby:

The funnel cloud was also seen over Washington’s eastern suburbs as the complex of storms pulled away.

The funnel cloud developed around the same time that severe thunderstorm and flood watches were issued for the Washington metro area and its eastern suburbs. Intense storms, capable of producing localized damaging winds and flooding, were possible in the region into the evening.

Here are some more views of the funnel cloud that were posted to social media:

Funnel cloud over Anacostia Park… nothing like walking your dog and the skies open up on you. @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/u5qEMuupcu — Chris Atkin (@catkin76) July 25, 2023

@MatthewCappucci my friend Julian took this in DC as a storm went through a few min ago. Can you confirm if this noodle is a funnel. It was in the Capital Hill area. pic.twitter.com/fhaBdFmLWP — Max Margolis (@maximummagic) July 25, 2023

@dougkammerer Current view over Oxon Hill. Is that a formation in the cloud? pic.twitter.com/CNUKcRL7DE — Annissa Grimes (@Annissa_Grimes) July 25, 2023

Just spotted what appears to be a funnel cloud south of DC. If it was a tornado, that would be very unusual pic.twitter.com/NAzDueEdp2 — Matt Schroeder (@MSchroeder77) July 25, 2023

