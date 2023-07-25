The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Funnel cloud seen spinning over U.S. Capitol building in Washington

Unlike a tornado, funnel clouds don’t touch the ground and are harmless

July 25, 2023 at 2:48 p.m. EDT
A funnel cloud near the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Tuesday. (Peter Kiley/Twitter)
As storms began to erupt along the Interstate 95 corridor Tuesday afternoon, eyewitnesses spotted a funnel cloud looming ominously over the U.S. Capitol building in D.C.

A funnel cloud is a rotating column of air that extends from the base of a cloud and contains condensed water. Unlike a tornado, funnel clouds are not in touch with the ground and are, thus, harmless at ground level.

The Capitol appeared to be a magnet for magnificent weather phenomena Tuesday. Not long after the funnel cloud was spotted, Ken Graham, the director of the National Weather Service, captured this dramatic view of lightning striking nearby:

The funnel cloud was also seen over Washington’s eastern suburbs as the complex of storms pulled away.

The funnel cloud developed around the same time that severe thunderstorm and flood watches were issued for the Washington metro area and its eastern suburbs. Intense storms, capable of producing localized damaging winds and flooding, were possible in the region into the evening.

Here are some more views of the funnel cloud that were posted to social media:

