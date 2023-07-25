Violent storms tear through Europe with ‘gargantuan’ hail in Italy

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An outbreak of severe weather, including winds as strong as a major hurricane and hail the size of cantaloupes, plagued Europe over the weekend and into the start of the workweek. The storms came as a strong cold front blasted into a record-hot air mass, unleashing the atmosphere’s pent-up rage and causing locally significant damage.

The episode began Friday, when a tornado struck near Milan. Since then, the waves of storms have become increasingly intense and widespread and will push into Eastern Europe before making it into Russia late week.

It’s even possible that some of the hail collected in Italy may rival world records for size.

Destructive storms

A few rotating supercell thunderstorms formed in northern Italy late last week. Tennis ball-size hail was reported near Milan, along with a tornado that could be seen in videos lifting debris. A few baseball-size chunks of ice pelted Padua, 15 miles west of Venice.

Advertisement

More storms hit over the weekend, reaching a crescendo Monday. Winds reportedly reached 135 mph in Neuchâtel in western Switzerland, causing damage.

BREAKING: La Chaux-de-Fonds, canton of Neuchâtel, Switzerland just got slammed by an extremely violent thunderstorm. Unconfirmed reports of wind gusts up to 217 km/h (135 mph). Heavy damage is being reported. pic.twitter.com/7KO1AffOmR — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) July 24, 2023

In nearby La Chaux-de-Fonds, on the border with France, images appeared to capture a column of heavy darkness and precipitation, which was probably cloaking a serious microburst. Microbursts are small yet fierce downbursts, which form when rain-cooled air descending from a storm hits the ground and splatters outward. In the case of Monday’s storms, winds briefly reached the strength found in a Category 4 hurricane’s eyewall.

Heftiges Gewitter in La-Chaux-de-Fonds. Es besteht den Verdacht auf einen Tornado oder einen extremen Downburst. Die offizielle Station meldete eine Windspitze von 217 km/h. Diese Information müssen erst bestätigt werden, auf alle Fälle hat es Schäden gegeben. (me) pic.twitter.com/ERoGQBmc0z — MeteoNews Schweiz (@MeteoNewsAG) July 24, 2023

A video posted to social media from the same location shows the arrival of the storms and associated downburst. Winds were calm immediately before the storms hit, then rapidly escalated to the point they bent down trees and sent pieces of debris flying through streets.

Perhaps the most impressive feat, however, was the “gargantuan” hailstone recovered in Italy on Monday. (Yes, that’s an actual scientific term — any stone with a diameter exceeding six inches counts as gargantuan.) The stone, which fell in Brugnera, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, appeared almost as large as a household cleaner bottle. A rough analysis using “photogrammetry,” which estimates the size/speed/position of objects based on mathematical comparisons to other objects in an image, would suggest the stone had a diameter of 7.89 inches, or about 20 centimeters.

Advertisement

That would make it the biggest hailstone ever observed in Europe and would approach the record of 8.1 inches, which belonged to a nearly two-pound stone that fell on Vivian, S.D., on July 23, 2010.

The report is being reviewed by Tomas Pucik, a researcher at the European Severe Storms Laboratory. His team found that, even before Monday’s massive hail, Friday’s round of storms already dropped gargantuan hail, about 6.3 inches in diameter, between Milan and Venice.

“We are confident this is the largest photographed hailstone in Europe to that day,” he tweeted.

Researchers used the same techniques to estimate the width of a 2018 hailstone saved in Córdoba, Argentina, at up to 9.3 inches. It was never directly measured, though.

How they happened

The storms came after a record-hot air mass that languished over Europe much of last week. Sardinia, Italy, soared to 118.4 degrees on Monday, provisionally tying the record for hottest temperature observed in Europe during the month of July. The hot, humid air contained extreme instability, or fuel, to foster the development of strong to severe thunderstorms. The same hot temperatures contributed to extreme fire behavior in Greece, where a number of infernos continue to rage.

At the upper levels, a pocket of high-altitude cold air, low pressure and spin, all nestled within a dip in the jet stream, swept overhead. That cold air encouraged pockets of surface air to rise and form storms. It also lent support for the production of giant hail.

Jet stream winds, meanwhile, bolstered wind shear, or a change of wind speed and/or direction with height. It’s no surprise that storms began to rotate. The jet stream momentum also manifested in damaging straight-line gusts that mixed into storms at ground level.

Another disturbance could approach Europe early next week.

Gift this article Gift Article