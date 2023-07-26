D.C.-area forecast: Hot today. Dangerously hot Thursday through Saturday.

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Heating up enough to take it easy outside in the afternoon. But no storms, and neither as hot nor as humid as what's to come. Express forecast Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Around 90-95. (Heat index: Mid- to upper 90s)

Tonight: Mostly clear, increasing humidity. Lows: Low to mid-70s.

Tomorrow: Extremely hot, humid, late-day storms possible. Highs: Around 95-100. (Heat index: Near 105) Forecast in detail We get a day off from storm chances today as the heat ramps a bit higher this afternoon with moderate humidity. The intense heat and humidity sets up shop tomorrow through Saturday, with highs approaching or near 100 degrees, and the potential for heat indexes near or over 105. Each day carries a storm chance as well.

Keep in mind that this heat wave will be extra dangerous, especially for children, older adults and pets, because we haven’t experienced this kind of extreme heat yet this summer. Plan to limit your time outside during the afternoons, hydrate yourself before you get thirsty, and don’t leave children or pets in cars.

Today (Wednesday): Any areas of early morning fog give way to mostly sunny skies. That sends temperatures on their way to afternoon highs around 90-95. With moderate humidity (dew points in the mid- to upper 60s), the heat index should top out at least briefly in the mid- to upper 90s. No sign of any showers or storms. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear as humidity edges higher. Lows settle in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): The intense heat arrives with mostly sunny skies, afternoon highs around 95-100 and high humidity (dew points in the upper 60s to near 70). That means an afternoon heat index as high as about 105. The record high for the date of 100 in 1940 could be within reach. Scattered storms capable of damaging winds and large hail are possible during the late afternoon into evening. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: The chance of scattered strong to severe storms continues into mid-evening, then we’re partly cloudy and very muggy overnight with lows in the 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunny and extremely hot on Friday with highs in the upper 90s to near 100. With high humidity, the afternoon heat index could top out around 105-110. The record high for the date of 100 in 1997 could be within reach. Storm chances look to be lower than today, but a few are possible during the late afternoon into evening. Friday night lows only dip to the mid- to upper 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Plenty of sun Saturday has highs heading for the mid-90s to near 100 with high humidity pushing the afternoon heat index to around 105. The record high for the date of 104 in 2011 is probably not within reach. Storm chances trend higher again as a cold front approaches, with the potential for strong to severe late-day storms. Confidence: Medium

The intense heat should break by Sunday. Temperatures are much closer to average with highs probably in the mid-80s to near 90 and humidity dropping back to the moderate range. Could still have a chance of a few showers and storms depending on how close by the front stalls out. Confidence: Low-Medium

