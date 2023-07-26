PM Update: Heat index around 105 degrees Thursday as temperatures surge

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

* Heat advisory Thursday and excessive heat watch for Friday * Temperatures near and above 90 degrees today were only a small taste of what’s to come. A heat advisory is in effect for Thursday given an expected combination of temperatures in the mid-90s to around 100 degrees and high levels of humidity. With heat indexes at or a little above 105 degrees in many spots, heat-related illnesses can take hold quickly. Do use extra caution if out in the elements long.

Through Tonight: A warm but calm evening with temperatures falling through the 80s. High humidity levels, and a fresh south wind pumping more of the same into the area, help keep temperatures from falling too far. Lows are largely in the mid- and upper 70s.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Probably mid-90s most spots by lunch hour. Highs ultimately reach mainly upper 90s across the area, which means some spots may touch 100 degrees, including the city if the winds are right (and not off the river all day). Heat index values top out around 105 degrees late in the day thanks to high humidity. You’ll definitely want to limit outdoor time and stay hydrated.

Showers and storms probably develop amid the heat late in the day, and some could be strong to severe late afternoon or evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the area under a Level 2 of 5 storm risk.

100?! If you’re getting ready to track the potential of 100 degrees in D.C. with us at home, an average of the last 50 days at or above 100 degrees by hour can offer some clues. A very warm start is often key, though not necessarily a prerequisite. It is however one reason that high heat streaks often will deliver the hottest weather after the first major day. Some temperature thresholds to watch for below:

6 a.m.: 79 degrees.

10 a.m.: 90 degrees

12 p.m.: 95 degrees

2 p.m.: 98 degrees

4 p.m.: 100 degrees

8 p.m.: 91 degrees

