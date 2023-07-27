PM Update: Excessive heat warning Friday for heat index around 110 degrees

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

* Excessive heat warning Friday, for heat index around 110 degrees | Heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today * We’re still on the edge of the extreme heat overwhelming much of the Lower 48. It should nudge further in our direction over the next 24 hours, and thus an excessive heat warning has been issued for the area Friday. Persistent clouds this morning helped keep temperatures from reaching their potential today, but most spots were still poised for mid-90s or so. Tomorrow, we probably won’t be as lucky.

Through Tonight: A couple storms could fire up this afternoon, although the odds seem less than 50/50 of much happening. Any storm that does develop can become intense, with the risk of torrential rain, plentiful lightning and gusty wind. Overnight, partly to mostly clear and sultry. Temperatures are in the mid-70s to around 80 for lows.

Advertisement

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Friday): We should see more sunshine throughout the day than today, which means temperatures head even higher. Highs are mainly in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees. With dew points in the low 70s, heat index values are around 110 degrees in the immediate area during the afternoon. There’s only a slight chance of a late-day storms.

See David Streit’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Record watch: Friday’s records for the major climate stations in the area are below.

Washington: High of 100 in 1997, low of 80 in 1949

Dulles: High of 99 in 1993, low of 75 in 1963

Baltimore: High of 103 in 1941, low of 82 in 1949

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.

Gift this article Gift Article