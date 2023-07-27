D.C.-area forecast: Excessively hot with potential late-day storms

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

* Heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today | Excessive heat watch Friday *

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 2/10: Much too hot before a shot of late-day rain to ease the pain. Express forecast Today: Sunny, hot, humid with late-day storms. Highs: 95 to 99 (heat index: 100 to 105).

Tonight: Showers/storms taper off by late evening, clouds linger. Lows: 71 to 77.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny; pop-up showers/storms in afternoon. Highs: 96 to 100 (heat index: 105 to 110). Forecast in detail Heat blasts into the area today for a three-day stay, threatening record highs and setting off late-day storms. The storms may be most numerous today, with a risk for damaging winds and heavy downpours. An impressive cool front for this time of year comes to our rescue on Sunday, breaking the heat.

Today (Thursday): Temperatures climb steadily under sunny skies and relatively high humidity (dew points in the low 70s). A gusty southwest wind makes it feel more like a blast furnace rather than giving much relief. Highs are in the mid- to upper 90s, putting D.C.’s calendar-day record of 100 degrees at risk. Scattered storms are likely to build quickly to our west as the afternoon wears on, posing a threat of locally damaging winds and heavy downpours as they progress east. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Storms should die off in the evening, but it’s a sultry night. Clearing should occur after midnight with light southwest winds. Lows range through the 70s. Confidence: High

Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Friday): Southwest winds are on the light side, but humidity is on the high side (dew points low to mid-70s). Skies are partly sunny, with punishing highs surging into the upper 90s. Pop-up storms may erupt but should be less numerous than Thursday. Once again, D.C. could challenge the calendar-day record, which is 100 degrees. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Any showers or storms should taper off as the evening progresses, but clouds linger. Winds are minimal from the southwest, with high humidity making even lows in the 70s to near 80 (downtown) less than comfortable. Confidence: High

A look ahead

A cold front starts to drop south through the Great Lakes on Saturday, but ahead of it, the heat and humidity remain painfully high for our area. Highs reach the mid- to upper 90s, with dew points in the low to mid-70s. Southwest winds shift north in the evening, and some showers/storms are likely along the front. Lows dip to 70 to 75 degrees overnight. Confidence: Medium-High

North winds remain steady on Sunday, helping to drop highs to the mid-80s, which should feel so much better. Humidity will slowly but surely decline, also helping the comfort factor. Clouds in the early morning begin to break up later in the day. Overnight lows drop to the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium

Monday is delightful with plenty of sun, relatively low humidity and highs in the mid-80s. Confidence: Medium

