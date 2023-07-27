Severe storms with high winds and flooding forecast to blast Northeast

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A disruptive episode of strong to severe thunderstorms, including the risk of flooding and a few tornadoes, is expected across the Northeast on Thursday. Damaging winds will accompany the storms as well, which look to peak in intensity during the evening commute along one of the busiest highway corridors of the United States.

The elevated risk zone for severe storms includes Washington, Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York and Boston.

In addition, a flood watch is up for most of Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and southern Maine. Thunderstorms may train, or pass repeatedly over the same areas, dumping heavy rainfall on an area that’s seen more than its fair share of water in recent weeks. That could bring renewed flood concerns, particularly in urban areas.

Despite the tempestuous forecast, the storms do nothing to quell the heat. Much of the eastern half of the Northeast Corridor, from Washington to Boston, is under heat advisories, with highs forecast to peak in the upper 90s to near 90 south to north. A few areas within this zone, including New York City, are under excessive heat warnings. Here, temperatures in the mid-90s or higher will overlap with oppressive humidity to make it feel like at least 105 degrees.

Advertisement

The same storm system that will trigger storms in the Northeast brought severe gusts to the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley on Wednesday. Detroit’s Metropolitan Airport saw gusts to 67 mph, while a 70 mph gust was clocked in Stockton, Ill. Three people were injured by falling trees in Presque Isle State Park in Erie, Pa.

Thursday’s severe weather risk

Areas impacted: A level 2 out of 5 risk of severe weather has been drawn by the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center. It includes parts of the Mid-Atlantic and New York City Tri-State area, as well as New England away from the immediate South Coast of Massachusetts, the Cape and the Islands. Encompassed within the risk zone are Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City, Scranton, Pa., Hartford, Providence, Boston, Manchester, N.H., and Portland, Maine.

Timing: A few downpours will be present over Pennsylvania and Western New York to start the day, marking the leftovers of Wednesday’s storms that rumbled through the Midwest. Those cells will be energized as they gobble up the heat of the day around lunchtime, increasing in coverage and intensity as they approach the lee of the Appalachians by 3 or 4 p.m. By then they’ll be strong to severe, and should impact the Interstate 95 corridor between 4 and 7 p.m.; thereafter, they’ll gradually fizzle while shifting toward the coastline.

Impacts: With a swift jet stream moving overhead, storms will likely mix momentum to the surface in the form of strong to locally damaging straight-line winds. A few gusts over 60 mph are possible. Hail, perhaps nickel to quarter size, may accompany the strongest storms. A few isolated tornadoes are possible as well somewhere in the area, particularly in the Connecticut River or Blackstone Valleys, as well as north central Massachusetts, southeast Vermont and southern New Hampshire.

Discussion

A decaying MCS, or mesoscale convective system, is exiting the Great Lakes. It was surfing a pulse of strong west-southwesterly winds at the mid-levels of the atmosphere.

That jet stream energy is associated with a subtle pocket of high-altitude cool air, low pressure and spin aloft. Because it’s a comparatively weak trigger, there won’t be a meaningful drop in temperatures behind the system.

That said, storms won’t need a strong trigger to become severe given the ample heat and moisture present.

Advertisement

The greatest risk of a tornado will be near the Massachusetts-Vermont and Massachusetts-New Hampshire borders. That’s where a warm front will be present. Warm fronts tend to feature a little extra twist, which storms can gobble up and use to rotate more profusely. Moreover, that’s also where a couple rogue supercells, or more discrete, isolated rotating storms, are expected to form.

Heavy rainfall and flood potential

Storms may also produce heavy rainfall, particularly considering how moisture-loaded the atmosphere is, especially in northern New England. Precipitable water, a measure of how much moisture is present in a column of atmosphere, is around two inches, which is much above normal. As rain falls, the moisture-loaded air will be gradually replenished by south-southwesterly surface winds. That means storms could wring all that moisture out of the air, much like squeezing a sponge, and then ingest more moisture and do it again.

Advertisement

Across northern Vermont and New Hampshire and western and central Maine, at least 1.5 to 2 inches of rain is expected.

In southern New England, weather models project somewhat less rain, or around a half-inch to an inch. It’s important to note that, given the scattered nature of the storms, some places could see twice or triple that, and some will largely miss out. That’s why a few pockets of flooding are possible.

New England has been waterlogged as of late, and with saturated soils, the ground won’t be able to handle much additional water. That will bolster the risk of flooding.

Hartford’s Bradley International Airport has experienced its wettest July on record, with 12.43 inches. Records date back to 1949.

Most of New England is running 4 to 8 inches above average for the past 30 days. That’s why any additional rain could be problematic.

Gift this article Gift Article