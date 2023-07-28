D.C.-area forecast: Heat index nearing potentially dangerous 110 degrees today

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Express forecast

Today: Oppressively hot. Slight chance strong storm? Highs: 97-101.

Tonight: Early shower or storm possible. Lows: Mid-70s to 80.

Tomorrow: Very hot and humid, with a strong storm chance. Highs: Mid-90s to around 100.

Sunday: Slight rain chance but sunnier. Highs: 82-87.

Forecast in detail

Potentially dangerous heat continues today and tomorrow, especially during the midday to early evening hours. Today’s excessive heat warning runs from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. This denotes a serious combination of heat and humidity with heat index values between 105 to 110 degrees. Tomorrow may warrant an extension of today’s warning or, at the least, a heat advisory.

Today (Friday): Sunnier than Thursday, especially in the morning. This should enable high temperatures to reach the upper 90s to around 100 (which is the record high temperature for the day in D.C.). Yes, the heat index could feel as hot as 111 degrees with dew points fairly sultry, in the low to mid-70s. Storms should be few, but any could be strong. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: We see any showers or storms die down during the evening. Skies may be fairly cloudy overnight. Light southwesterly winds continue to pump in the hot and humid air (dew points in the mid-70s), buying low temperatures around the mid-70s to 80 degrees downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Saturday): As a cold front slowly approaches, we have a final day of high heat and humidity being pumped in on southwesterly winds. High temperatures aim for the mid-90s to around 100. Painful humidity remains, with dew points in the low to mid-70s. Showers and storms are a good bet late in the day, and a few could be strong or severe. Skies are decently sunny, but it’s not like we’re wanting all that much sunshine to compound the heat. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Scattered showers and storms could persist as the front works its way through. We’re a bit “cooler,” in the low to mid-70s for low temperatures, but humidity may be very slow to diminish. Skies are more cloudy than not. Confidence: Medium

Sunday: We still have a slight shower or storm chance early, with weak atmospheric instability working its way through, behind the cold front. At least we have drier, more comfortable air to enjoy, riding in on northerly breezes. Mainly sunny skies — brightest in the afternoon — help boost high temperatures into the 82-to-87-degree range. Dew points ease back into the 60s (great for July). Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Pretty decent as we ease down into the mid- to upper 60s. Skies should clear before dawn. Confidence: Medium

Sunnier with low humidity on Monday and Tuesday as high temperatures try to stay somewhat comfortable, too, in the mid- to upper 80s. Dew points could be in the very comfortable 50s! Rain chances look minimal, but we’ll monitor in case a couple raindrops pop-up. Confidence: Medium.

