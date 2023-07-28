PM Update: Some thunderstorms into evening and another very hot one Saturday

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Somewhat like yesterday, a handful of powerful storms are possible into evening as they feed off remnant heat of the day. The best odds for storminess are west of Interstate 95, although some may make it farther east into later evening. Any storm can briefly have a damaging wind risk. We’re also watching a line of storms farther west, although it doesn’t seem ready to make it here at the moment and would do so late at night if it does. Once evening storms wane, clouds clear into the night, with low temperatures ending up in the mid-70s to around 80.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Partly to mostly clear skies of the morning fill with some bubbling clouds into the day. Temperatures should again make the mid-90s to around 100 for highs. Showers and storms are a good bet during the afternoon and evening, probably in more widespread fashion than recent days. Some of them can be severe, with a risk of isolated wind damage in addition to the heavy rain and frequent lightning.
Sunday: Some clouds may linger into the morning, possibly delivering a passing shower. Clearer skies take over during the afternoon. Behind the front, humidity is lower, and temperatures reach the mid- and upper 80s for highs.
