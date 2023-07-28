PM Update: Some thunderstorms into evening and another very hot one Saturday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors * Excessive heat warning through 8 p.m. and again Saturday, for heat indexes around 110 degrees * Temperatures reached the upper 90s in most spots today. That’s as hot as it’s been this year, especially considering the humidity that made it feel more like 105 to 110 much of the afternoon. Our weather remains hot through Saturday, but relief is on the way in the form of a cold front. After it passes, Sunday will feel comparatively pleasant, with highs back closer to normal. Before it passes, we’ll have some storms to deal with. Also worth remembering is that D.C.'s average high dropped to 89 today from its peak at 90 much of the month.

Through Tonight: Somewhat like yesterday, a handful of powerful storms are possible into evening as they feed off remnant heat of the day. The best odds for storminess are west of Interstate 95, although some may make it farther east into later evening. Any storm can briefly have a damaging wind risk. We’re also watching a line of storms farther west, although it doesn’t seem ready to make it here at the moment and would do so late at night if it does. Once evening storms wane, clouds clear into the night, with low temperatures ending up in the mid-70s to around 80.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Partly to mostly clear skies of the morning fill with some bubbling clouds into the day. Temperatures should again make the mid-90s to around 100 for highs. Showers and storms are a good bet during the afternoon and evening, probably in more widespread fashion than recent days. Some of them can be severe, with a risk of isolated wind damage in addition to the heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Sunday: Some clouds may linger into the morning, possibly delivering a passing shower. Clearer skies take over during the afternoon. Behind the front, humidity is lower, and temperatures reach the mid- and upper 80s for highs.

