Hottest weather of the summer so far grips Central and Eastern U.S.

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Over 180 million people are under heat alerts Friday as dangerously hot conditions peak in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, persist in the Desert Southwest, and tighten their grip over the south central states. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In the East, a punishing combination of heat and humidity has triggered excessive heat warnings stretching from northeast North Carolina, through Virginia Beach, Richmond, Washington, Philadelphia and into north-central New Jersey.

Heat warnings are also in effect for parts of the Desert Southwest, including Phoenix, and a large portion of the central Plains and Midwest, including Kansas City, Omaha, Des Moines, St. Louis and Springfield, Ill. Another patch of heat warnings includes Dayton and Cincinnati, with yet another around Charleston, W.Va.

All of the locations under warnings are anticipating heat indexes, a measure of how hot it feels factoring in humidity, of around 110 degrees or higher Friday afternoon. Air temperatures in these areas are forecast to approach or surpass 100 degrees.

Advertisement

Heat advisories surround the heat warning zones, and cover most of the central states, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, including Chicago, Cleveland, Nashville and Little Rock, among others.

“Dangerous heat will engulf much of the eastern half of the U.S.,” wrote the Weather Prediction Center on Friday. “Some locations in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic can expect their hottest temperatures so far in 2023.”

The record-testing heat in much of the Midwest and Northeast will be mercifully short-lived, with more seasonable air arriving this weekend. But in the southern and Southwest U.S., little relief is forecast any time soon.

Heat heads toward peak in the East

High temperatures are set to flirt with 100 degrees Friday over a large swath of the Mid-Atlantic. A record high is possible in Washington, which is forecast to hit 100 degrees for the first time since 2016. In addition, record highs could occur in Trenton, N.J., and Atlantic City, where it’s set to hit 97 degrees. Toward the central U.S., Jefferson City, Mo., and Peoria, Ill., could challenge record highs of 104 and 101, respectively.

Advertisement

On the heels of a sultry night, a slew of record warm minimum temperatures are also slated to fall. Some locations in the Midwest and central Plains failed to drop below 80 degrees Friday morning. including St. Louis, which only dipped to 85 degrees. That would mark the second warmest low on record there if it holds.

Numerous record warm lows will also be clinched in the eastern U.S. Friday after morning minimums in the mid-70s to near 80.

Another big round of record warm lows is on the way Saturday from the Midwest to the Eastern Seaboard.

Scorching afternoon heat will linger on Saturday in much of the Mid-Atlantic south of southern Pennsylvania, with highs in the mid-90s to around 100 again. Similar readings are projected from the western foothills of the Appalachians in West Virginia to northern Missouri and southward.

Advertisement

While much of the East sees relief from the hot weather by Sunday, it will intensify over much of Texas and into parts of the Mid-South. Temperatures around 100 degrees on Friday in Dallas will rise to near 105 degrees on Monday and hover at those levels well into next week.

Relief inbound for the Great Lakes and Northeast

Heat starts relenting Friday in the northern Plains as a cold front from Canada moves through the region. That front progresses east and southeast over the next several days.

By Saturday, cooler conditions will press into the Great Lakes as well as Upstate New York and northern New England. Sunday should see cooler than average highs from northern Virginia to Maine and also through the Upper Midwest. Much of next week may feature cooler than average conditions in the Northeast.

It’s also probable that cooler conditions over the Pacific Northwest will expand after this weekend. This cooler air will eventually extend into the intermountain west, and perhaps even briefly into the Desert Southwest.

Advertisement

Moving into August, it appears that the most extreme heat relative to normal will focus in western U.S. and western Canada, perhaps including Alaska. Beyond the first week of the new month, the picture is less clear, but no significant long-term cool-downs yet seem on tap.

Records keep falling

Although Phoenix finally fell below 90 degrees on Thursday, for the first time since July 9, excessively hot afternoons have not eased. Phoenix hit 115 degrees Thursday afternoon marking a record 15th time this year at or above 115. The city has now seen 44 days in a row at or above 100 degrees and 78 days in a row at or above 90 degrees, the longest ongoing streaks in the U.S. of any Weather Service climate sites.

El Paso also notched another day at or above 100 degrees, making 42 days in a row there, the longest run on record by 19 days. Austin has now seen 20 straight days at or above 100 degrees, with no end in sight.

Advertisement

One other streak of excessively hot weather ended Thursday. Stormy weather in South Florida, including a calendar day record of 6.19 inches of rain in Fort Lauderdale, held temperatures back some. So Miami’s record streak of 46 straight days with a heat index at or above 100 degrees concluded. It beat the next longest run by 14 days and contributed to heat indexes at or above 105 degrees for a record 84 hours so far this year.

Gift this article Gift Article