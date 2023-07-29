D.C.-area forecast: Another scorcher today, with potential late-day storms

Today (Saturday): Clouds are more numerous than yesterday, which probably puts a cap on temperatures. As a cold front approaches, scattered showers and storms are possible, especially during the afternoon, when some could be intense. In addition to lightning and heavy rain, isolated damaging wind is possible. Before the storms, mid- to upper 90s should do it most spots. Heat index values of 105 or higher are a good bet many locations, with higher possible in the cities and especially south. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: A shower or storm is possible into the evening, but that risk ends overnight. Humidity is falling off. Not that quickly, which helps keep lows from dipping past the low and mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): It’ll feel considerably nicer than it has in recent days. Clouds are most numerous early, when there could be a passing shower, then it’s sunnier with time. As dew points fall into the mid-60s, highs in the mid- to upper 80s won’t have much added heat index. Winds are out of the northwest around five to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly clear skies should grace the region. Humidity continues to wane further, helping pull temperatures to the upper 60s and lower 70s for lows. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
We might be closing in on a Nice Day Sun stamp for Monday. It has a ceiling of 85 degrees, and we’ll be right around that for highs. Even better, dew points in the mid-50s mean little in the way of bothersome humidity. Winds seem ready to continue blowing out of the northwest. Confidence: Medium
Looking similar Tuesday, and perhaps several days beyond as we roam into August. Average temperatures are on the way down as we lose increasing amounts of light daily. It won’t be long until the leaves are changing — or we’re in our next heat wave. Confidence: Medium