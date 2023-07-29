D.C.-area forecast: Another scorcher today, with potential late-day storms

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors * Excessive heat warning noon to 8 p.m. for heat index as high as 110 degrees * Today’s daily digit Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 2/10: Not much different than yesterday, but it is a weekend… Express forecast Today: Partly sunny. Scattered strong storms. Highs: 94-98.

Tonight: Shower or storm possible, then clearing. Lows: Low to mid-70s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Mid- to upper 80s. Forecast in detail Well, it looks like we’ll make it through another high heat episode without making it to 100 degrees. It’s tough to do with very high humidity and winds out of the south rather than the west. Heat indexes did make it to around 110 degrees most spots yesterday, and they’ll be way up there again today. Perhaps not as high, but still very uncomfortable. Fortunately, we’ve got a cold front on the way. It’ll send temperatures back toward levels more typical of the end of July by tomorrow. Cooler conditions should also stick around into next week.

Today (Saturday): Clouds are more numerous than yesterday, which probably puts a cap on temperatures. As a cold front approaches, scattered showers and storms are possible, especially during the afternoon, when some could be intense. In addition to lightning and heavy rain, isolated damaging wind is possible. Before the storms, mid- to upper 90s should do it most spots. Heat index values of 105 or higher are a good bet many locations, with higher possible in the cities and especially south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A shower or storm is possible into the evening, but that risk ends overnight. Humidity is falling off. Not that quickly, which helps keep lows from dipping past the low and mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): It’ll feel considerably nicer than it has in recent days. Clouds are most numerous early, when there could be a passing shower, then it’s sunnier with time. As dew points fall into the mid-60s, highs in the mid- to upper 80s won’t have much added heat index. Winds are out of the northwest around five to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly clear skies should grace the region. Humidity continues to wane further, helping pull temperatures to the upper 60s and lower 70s for lows. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

We might be closing in on a Nice Day Sun stamp for Monday. It has a ceiling of 85 degrees, and we’ll be right around that for highs. Even better, dew points in the mid-50s mean little in the way of bothersome humidity. Winds seem ready to continue blowing out of the northwest. Confidence: Medium

Looking similar Tuesday, and perhaps several days beyond as we roam into August. Average temperatures are on the way down as we lose increasing amounts of light daily. It won’t be long until the leaves are changing — or we’re in our next heat wave. Confidence: Medium

