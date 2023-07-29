PM Update: A few storms erupting this afternoon could be strong to severe

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors * Heat advisory until 8 p.m. for heat index as high as 108 degrees * Thunderstorms are starting to develop as we eye the 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. impact time window for the region — perhaps 3 to 5 p.m. directly around the Beltway. Any given location may see only about 1-2 hours of storminess, since any broken line of storms should move quickly. Should any severe storms erupt, their primary threat would be damaging wind gusts over 57 mph. The rain should help cool us down after some mid- to upper 90s in the region.

Through Tonight: The strongest storms should diminish fairly quickly after dark, but keep in mind that we cannot rule out some briefly very heavy downpours, a “downburst” wind potential from a couple of stronger storms, some intense lightning, and even some hail.

A few showers or weaker storms may persist toward but not past midnight. Low temperatures don’t drop much yet, as they bottom out in the humid low to mid-70s.

Tomorrow (Sunday): The air is a bit more comfortable, but we can’t rule out a slight chance of rain. Clouds, showers, and even a quick storm may be around at times in the morning. We should see some breaks of sunshine. High temperatures in the 83-88 degree range don’t feel too bad as dew points come down below sultry levels. We can thank light northwest winds for bringing in drier air. Mid- to late afternoon may see a couple of thunderstorms pop as well.

Overnight, we have a slight chance of a few showers and storms that could roam into the early morning hours. Skies are generally partly cloudy. Low temperatures aim for the upper 60s to low 70s as humidity decreases a bit.

Thunderstorm setup today as cold front approaches

While we don’t have a high chance of seeing a severe thunderstorm watch issued for the area, it is possible. There are ingredients for a few strong thunderstorms as a slowly approaching cold front and trough of low pressure enter our area.

As these approach and move eastward, we’ll get some atmospheric “lift” that helps our humid air condense into clouds as air is forced to rise — and these clouds probably will become concentrated into some thunderstorms. We also have a bit of instability and spin (vorticity) over us, shaded here in light orange:

Despite these ingredients of lift and instability, we do think storm coverage could be sparse and targeting the Beltway within the 3 to 6 p.m. time frame. Here’s how they may look at first on radar:

These simulated radar images from the North American (NAM) weather model initiate thunderstorm cells over the DMV (somewhat spotty at first) with some intensification and greater coverage area as they sag to our southeast into the early evening:

