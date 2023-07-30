D.C.-area forecast: Much nicer today, less heat and humidity through midweek

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Lower humidity is a nice treat, as we get a break from the high heat. Express forecast Today: Partly to mostly sunny, less humid. Highs: Mid- to upper 80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, a few showers late. Lows: Upper 60s to near 70.

Tomorrow: A few showers possible early, then partly sunny. Highs: Mid-80s. Forecast in detail A cold front pushes to our south today as winds from the north usher in significantly cooler and less humid air. Highs struggle to reach 90 the next several days, rather than struggling to reach 100, so that’s an improvement. Most of the time is dry with plenty of sunshine, although a few showers are possible Monday, as high pressure sticks around through midweek.

Today (Sunday): Comfortable late-July warmth replaces the extreme heat and humidity of the past few days. Temperatures head toward afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 80s, with partly to mostly sunny skies and much lower humidity (dew points in the upper 50s to near 60) thanks to a light breeze from the north. Confidence: High

Tonight: A few showers are possible after 3 a.m. Otherwise, it’s partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): Some clouds and a few showers are possible before 9 a.m. But then a partly sunny day with low to moderate humidity and highs in the mid-80s. Can’t rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorms south and east of D.C. during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear skies during the evening and overnight with lows in the mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Plenty of sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid-80s. Humidity should remain rather comfortable for early August with dew points in the upper 50s to low 60s. Dry conditions hold during the nighttime hours with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Highs should remain in the 80s Thursday and Friday, but shower and thunderstorm chances could return as high pressure retreats and a cold front approaches.

