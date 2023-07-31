PM Update: A delightful start to August on the way

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dew points — a measure of humidity in the air — are way down compared to recent times and it could certainly be felt through a distinct lack of additional sweat factor when out and about. Tonight might be windows open kind of night for some. Quite a nice to start August, tomorrow, as well.

Through Tonight: With dew points in the rather pleasant 50s, readings that were in the 80s fall off relatively quickly this evening. Low temperatures range across the 60s. Mainly clear conditions persist through the night.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): I like to say August isn’t as bad as people make it out to be, and this one is a prime example. We just saw the hottest weather of the year and then — bam, a beautiful Tuesday. Mostly sunny, minimal humidity and highs in the low and mid-80s should feel quite nice. Add in a bit of a north wind for the feel of it.

See Jason Samenow's forecast through the weekend.

Wet July: With this morning’s rainfall, D.C. is up to 6.46 inches of rain this month. That’s more than 2 inches above average for July, and by far the wettest month of the year thus far. Before July, April was the only month of the year that had seen above average precipitation, and it was just 0.35 inches above average.

