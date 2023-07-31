Endless-seeming heat wave to keep broiling the southern U.S. this week

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The endless summer heat wave in the southern United States, now entering its third month, continues this week, scorching millions of Americans with record heat and high humidity. While portions of the Desert Southwest will see the searing heat ease ever so slightly early this week, it’s getting hotter along the Gulf Coast, especially in Louisiana and central to eastern Texas.

The week’s dangerous heat will focus on the Central and Southern Plains, the Lower Mississippi Valley and the Gulf Coast states where heat alerts were in effect Monday for more than 55 million people. Excessive heat warnings were issued for areas expecting the most extreme heat and humidity, covering northeast Texas, including Dallas; northern and southeast Louisiana, including New Orleans; southwestern Mississippi; and southeast Kansas.

New Orleans, a city accustomed to punishing levels of heat and humidity, could see some of its most extreme conditions on record with heat indexes over 115 degrees. Much of Texas, which is enduring a historically hot month, will roast for yet another week. According to The Washington Post’s heat tracker, Austin and Dallas will be the nation’s two hottest large cities this week, with heat indexes near or above 105 degrees all week.

“These temperatures and heat indices will pose a health risk to those without an effective cooling method and/or adequate hydration,” the National Weather Service said. “It is essential to have ways to cool down and limit your heat exposure.”

Numerous heat records, both for hot daytime high temperatures and warm nighttime lows, have fallen during the heat wave and more are expected this week. Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Austin are all forecast to challenge records Monday and Tuesday.

Slight, but temporary break in the heat for Desert Southwest

The record streak of 100+ high temperatures at El Paso ended today, with a high temperature this afternoon of 97. The streak lasted 44 days which was 21 days longer than the old record streak set back in 1994. #heat #txwx pic.twitter.com/cklTY3cizk — NWS El Paso (@NWSElPaso) July 31, 2023

The zone from Arizona to West Texas is seeing its first slight break in the heat since June, although it probably won’t last long.

In El Paso, the 44-day streak of days reaching 100 degrees or higher ended when Sunday maxed out at 97 degrees. The previous longest streak was 23 days in 1994. A new streak of triple-digit temperatures could begin by midweek.

The heat is finally relenting just a bit in Phoenix. Its streak of days climbing to 110 degrees or higher could end at 31 days, shattering the previous record of 18 straight days in 1974, if Monday’s high only reaches around 108 as forecast. Highs are forecast to be around 105 to 108 through Wednesday, but could climb to 110 or higher again starting Thursday.

In Las Vegas, the past two weeks have been hotter than any other 14-day stretch on record, with an average high of 112 degrees and average low of 89. Forecast highs this week are around 100 to 105, but could trend hotter again by the weekend.

Relentless heat continues for much of Texas

Wish we had better news... but the heat continues through the end of the week with the next best chance for rain at the end of next weekend. Hot and dry conditions don't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. We will try again in October... 😔 #dfwwx #ntxwx #ctxwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/69R8lXIWxh — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) July 30, 2023

Texas has barely seen the heat let up all summer, and for most of the state, there’s no relief in sight this week.

Houston will continue to see highs near 100 through the weekend and heat indexes near or over 105. In Austin, high temperatures are predicted to reach near 105 all week and this weekend. The city has reached 100 degrees or higher on 23 consecutive days and could tie or break the record of 27 straight days set in 2011. The heat has even prompted a water park near Austin to dump ice into the water to keep guests cool.

Around Dallas-Fort Worth and Waco, forecast highs are around 105 to 107 all week and this weekend, with no rain in the forecast until at least the end of the weekend. The hot, dry and breezy conditions have elevated the fire threat along and west of Interstate 35. Waco hasn’t recorded measurable rain for 43 straight days, seven days short of the record 50-day rainless streak in 2015.

Especially hot and humid in Louisiana

The first half of this work week will just be brutal. 🥵



Please take precautions to stay safe from the heat and be sure to check on those who are more vulnerable, too. pic.twitter.com/FuX2iD7dbX — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) July 30, 2023

New Orleans and Baton Rouge are bracing for highs in the upper 90s to near 100 all week and this weekend. Extremely high humidity could push heat indexes as high as 115. Both cities could tie or break the record high for the date each day, while New Orleans could crush its previous record of three straight days reaching 99 degrees or higher.

“The first half of this workweek will just be brutal,” the National Weather Service in New Orleans said. “Please take precautions to stay safe from the heat and be sure to check on those who are more vulnerable, too.”

Will the heat ever end?

Eventually, yes, but it may not be anytime soon. The heat dome responsible for the prolonged and punishing heat developed in June. While it has expanded and contracted, persistent and intense heat has centered on a zone stretching from Arizona to Florida, and should continue to do so during the next few weeks.

The Climate Prediction Center’s eight-to-14-day outlook for Aug. 7 to 13 calls for a high chance of temperatures well above normal across most of the nation’s southern tier.

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.

