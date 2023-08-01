PM Update: Hazy skies from wildfire smoke aloft, but otherwise comfortable

If you were outside today, you probably noticed at least two things: The weather was very pleasant, and the sky was quite milky. We can thank cooler air out of Canada for the pleasant conditions behind a cold front that passed over the weekend. As with other intrusions of Canadian air this summer, smoke from major wildfires in that country has swept south of the border. Unlike recent cases, the air quality at the surface is good as this plume is riding the jet stream up high. It did help keep temperatures down a bit today.
Through Tonight: Be on the lookout for a neat sunset, plus tonight a super moon. Pleasant this evening and overnight. Dry air helps temperatures fall off nicely with sunset, and lows range from about 60 to 65 most spots.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Clouds are few, but some haze probably sticks around in the region aloft. Mid-80s should be a good target for high temperatures. Humidity remains rather low, so it’s fairly comfortable. Winds are light from the north.
It’s back: Although the wildfire smoke in our skies didn’t impact surface air quality, it was rather thick aloft through most of the day. It probably helped keep temperatures back a handful of degrees most spots, with highs making it closer to 80 than the mid-80s it seemed we might reach. Smoke shouldn’t be quite as thick tomorrow, but it may still be hanging out up there, which can keep our skies looking milky white. Sunset and sunrise can be quite intense, though!
9AM Tuesday. Looks like we have smoke up there again. But, it is quite pleasant with a cool breeze. #wusa9weather #dupontcircle #dcwx @capitalweather @PoPville @HillaryHowardDC @Conthescene @FitzFox5DC @DildineWTOP @hbwx pic.twitter.com/TWvGFslp9I— Jeff Rueckgauer 🏳🌈 (@CapitalJeff) August 1, 2023
