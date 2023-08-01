PM Update: Hazy skies from wildfire smoke aloft, but otherwise comfortable

If you were outside today, you probably noticed at least two things: The weather was very pleasant, and the sky was quite milky. We can thank cooler air out of Canada for the pleasant conditions behind a cold front that passed over the weekend. As with other intrusions of Canadian air this summer, smoke from major wildfires in that country has swept south of the border. Unlike recent cases, the air quality at the surface is good as this plume is riding the jet stream up high. It did help keep temperatures down a bit today.