D.C.-area forecast: Warm sunshine, some haze, pleasantly low humidity

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 9/10: A winning beginning to August with a low dew point that won’t disappoint. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny, haze possible. Highs: 83-87.

Tonight: Mostly clear, comfortable. Lows: 58-65.

Tomorrow: Sunny, haze possible. Highs: 82-86. Forecast in detail August arrives in a beautiful bouquet containing pleasant days, sunshine, low humidity and below normal temperatures. The only downside is that the Canadian air comes packaged with wildfire smoke, as we have seen several times this summer. We may see the sunshine filtered by some haze today and tomorrow, but the good news is that it should stay high enough in the sky to not interfere too much with air quality.

By Thursday, humidity begins to pick up and daily storm chances return, but we should avoid significant heat (highs below 90).

Today (Tuesday): It’s mostly sunny and a bit hazy as highs reach the lower to middle 80s. Dew points, a measure of humidity, are way down in the 50s, making it feel rather comfortable. Light breezes blow from the north at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable with lows from the upper 50s in our cooler suburbs to the middle 60s in the city. Light winds are from the east and northeast. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Sunny skies, warm temperatures and low humidity continue, but we may again see just a touch of smoky haze high in the sky. Highs reach the mid-80s. Dew points remain depressed down into the very comfortable 50s for yet another day. Breezes are very light from the north and east. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Some clouds are possible as lows drift into the mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday should see continued below normal afternoon high temperatures in the middle 80s. Humidity, however, returns to moderate levels (dew points in the 60s) for a muggier feel. There is also a chance for an afternoon to evening shower or thunderstorm. The rest of Thursday night looks moderately muggy with partly cloudy skies and lows in the middle 60s to about 70 in the city. Confidence: Medium

Friday features a small increase in heat with partly sunny skies as highs hit the middle to upper 80s. Moderate humidity means heat indexes are back up in the lower 90s again. We’ll have to watch for another chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms that could persist into the evening hours. Then, Friday night is partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend is more of the same with partly to mostly sunny skies each day, chances for afternoon to evening thunderstorms and highs in the middle 80s to near 90. Saturday night could see some evening rumbles, but then should be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium

