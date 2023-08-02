D.C.-area forecast: Comfortably warm again today, then shower chances attempt a comeback

Today (Wednesday): Mostly to partly sunny today, plus some smoky haze, but not as thick as yesterday’s. It’s our last day in this mini-stretch with high confidence in no rain. Highs head for the low 80s with low humidity (dew points in the 50s) and light winds. Confidence: High
Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid-60s. Can’t rule out a light shower toward morning. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Thursday): Partly sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 80s and slightly higher humidity (dew points in the low 60s) as a steady breeze comes from the south around 10 mph. Just a slight chance of a morning shower, with a few isolated showers or thunderstorms possible during the midafternoon into evening. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: The chance of a few isolated showers or storms continues into the evening. Otherwise partly to mostly cloudy and somewhat muggy with lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Friday brings partly to mostly cloudy skies and a higher chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon into evening, as a cold front approaches. Highs should get to the mid-80s with moderate humidity. Friday night lows fall back to the upper 60s to near 70. Confidence: Low-Medium
The weekend, the way it looks now, should offer partly to mostly sunny skies and plenty of dry time, with just the chance of a few isolated showers or storms each day. Temperatures aim for right around average with highs around 85-90 and moderate humidity. Confidence: Medium