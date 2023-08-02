D.C.-area forecast: Comfortably warm again today, then shower chances attempt a comeback

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 8/10: August goes 2 for 2 with another comfortably warm day and a little less smoke. It’s another rain-free day, as well. Express forecast Today: Sun and some haze, low humidity. Highs: Low 80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, slight shower chance late. Lows: Low to mid-60s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny with a breeze, isolated showers. Highs: Mid- to upper 80s. Forecast in detail One more day with no rain chance to worry about, and it’s comfortably warm despite some lingering smoke. Shower and storm chances return tomorrow through the weekend, but they should be isolated, other than a chance of scattered showers and storms on Friday. Highs continue in the 80s most days as humidity gradually rises back to the moderate range.

Today (Wednesday): Mostly to partly sunny today, plus some smoky haze, but not as thick as yesterday’s. It’s our last day in this mini-stretch with high confidence in no rain. Highs head for the low 80s with low humidity (dew points in the 50s) and light winds. Confidence: High

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid-60s. Can’t rule out a light shower toward morning. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Partly sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 80s and slightly higher humidity (dew points in the low 60s) as a steady breeze comes from the south around 10 mph. Just a slight chance of a morning shower, with a few isolated showers or thunderstorms possible during the midafternoon into evening. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: The chance of a few isolated showers or storms continues into the evening. Otherwise partly to mostly cloudy and somewhat muggy with lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Friday brings partly to mostly cloudy skies and a higher chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon into evening, as a cold front approaches. Highs should get to the mid-80s with moderate humidity. Friday night lows fall back to the upper 60s to near 70. Confidence: Low-Medium

The weekend, the way it looks now, should offer partly to mostly sunny skies and plenty of dry time, with just the chance of a few isolated showers or storms each day. Temperatures aim for right around average with highs around 85-90 and moderate humidity. Confidence: Medium