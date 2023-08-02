PM Update: A pleasant night, with rising temperatures and humidity Thursday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We had less wildfire smoke in our sky today, but it made a comeback during the afternoon, and we’ll probably see some stick around into tomorrow. With more sunshine making it through to all of us here on the ground, temperatures were up a bit but still mainly in the low 80s, which is on the cool side for early August. Moisture levels are up starting tonight, and temperatures should rise more Thursday. It’s still summer, after all.

Through Tonight: Another A-plus kind of evening for any outdoor plans. Someone could see a passing sprinkle, but it’s inconsequential if so. Tonight, temperatures are up a bit compared with recent ones, but still mainly mid- to upper 60s. Partly to mostly clear other than haze. Winds are light after dark.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Thursday): It should be another decent one, although humidity is rising. There will also still be some haze around, probably thickest in the morning and still almost all aloft. Temperatures run for the mid-80s for highs. There may be a shower around in the afternoon, especially to the west. Winds blow from the south and southwest around 10 mph.

Smoke update: This round of wildfire smoke from Canada remains mostly lofted well above our heads. Given meager upper-level winds, it’s hanging out a bit. Over time, some has made it down to the surface, with much of the plume in the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio Valley producing Code Yellow (moderate) air quality late today. Some stations in southwest Pennsylvania have ticked up to Code Orange at times. We could see some more of that tonight as smoke tends to settle a bit as we slumber.

