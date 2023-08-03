Experts call for above-average hurricane season with peak weeks ahead

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We may be two months into Atlantic hurricane season, but historically, 90 percent of a season’s activity tends to come after Aug. 1. With the historical peak just six weeks away and an uptick in storminess seemingly inevitable, tropical weather experts at Colorado State University updated their hurricane season outlook Thursday morning.

They’re continuing to call for an above-average season, with increased odds of a major hurricane striking the U.S. Gulf Coast or Eastern Seaboard this season. It could mark the eighth consecutive season with an average or above-average number of storms in the Atlantic, which has been churning out destructive hurricanes at a breakneck pace since the last slowdown in 2015.

In addition to Colorado State, forecasters at AccuWeather updated their hurricane season forecast Tuesday and increased its projections for the number of named storms from 11 to 15 to 13 to 17, which is in the near- to above-normal range.

The past five seasons have born witness to a host of devastating Category 4 and 5 beasts — Harvey, Irma and Maria in 2017, Michael in 2018, Dorian in 2019, Laura in 2020, Ida in 2021 and Ian in 2022. The 2020 season also delivered an unprecedented 30 named storms, exhausting the prescribed list of preset names and forcing forecasters to dip into the Greek alphabet.

This year, conflicting signals exist between a burgeoning El Niño weather pattern, which should temper storm activity, and record-breaking ocean warmth, which transforms the seas into a virtual powder keg. While the forecast is far from a slam dunk, experts are cautioning that there is reason to worry.

Colorado State’s call

As of Thursday, here were the latest predictions from Colorado State University:

13 more named storms. There have been five storms to reach tropical storm strength already, including four named storms and a subtropical storm in January that was discovered by the National Hurricane Center in post-analysis. That means experts are calling for a total of 18 named storms this season, compared with an average of 14.4.

7 more hurricanes. There was already one hurricane, Don, which spent a fleeting 12 hours as a hurricane last month. Initially a subtropical storm when it formed on July 14, Don weakened, became tropical and then strengthened into a hurricane on July 22 as it crossed the Gulf Stream. It degenerated into a post-tropical low two days later, remaining harmlessly out to sea. With a predicted seasonal total of eight hurricanes, 2023 could peak slightly above the seasonal average of 7.2 hurricanes.

4 major hurricanes. Major hurricanes reach Category 3 strength or greater, corresponding to winds of 111 mph or greater. An average season has 3.2 major hurricanes.

The Colorado State researchers are also estimating a 48 percent chance of a major hurricane landfall on U.S. soil, compared with a long-term historic average of 43 percent. Specifically, the East Coast, including the Atlantic coast of the Florida Peninsula, has a 25 percent chance of encountering a major hurricane, and the Gulf of Mexico coast has a 31 percent chance, according to their outlook.

Factors at play

Working against hurricanes

A budding El Niño pattern is expected to peak in the autumn and will probably persist into the first half of the wintertime. El Niño is a pattern that begins with a warming of water temperatures in the eastern tropical Pacific. That heats the air above, inducing ascent, or rising motion. But what goes up must come down, which results in subsidence, or sinking, in the Atlantic. That squashes hurricane odds, making it more difficult for a named storm to form.

Moreover, El Niño bolsters high-altitude winds over the tropical Atlantic. The resulting wind shear, or change of wind speed and/or direction with height, works to shred storms or knock them off-kilter. That disruption also cuts back on tropical cyclone activity, working against a busy season.

In favor of hurricanes

In the Atlantic, water temperatures are historically warm. Off the Florida Straits, water temperatures have climbed to nearly 100 degrees. Across the central Atlantic, water temperatures are running 1.6 degrees above average. They’re 1.2 degrees above average in the North Atlantic, and about a half-degree above typical in the “Main Development Region” — the zone between the Caribbean and western Africa where some of the most intense hurricanes sometimes form.

Simply stated, the Atlantic is a regime of untapped fuel. Any storm that is able to take advantage of the red-hot seas is likely to grow explosively in intensity. And borderline storms will be encouraged to strengthen.

Net expectation

In simple terms, experts are expecting the effects of the record water temperatures to counteract the inhibitive effects of El Niño.

“Sea surface temperatures across most of the tropical and subtropical Atlantic remain at record levels,” wrote Colorado State’s update, spearheaded by researcher Philip Klotzbach, “so despite the potential for a moderate/strong El Niño, the impacts on tropical Atlantic/Caribbean vertical wind shear are likely to not be as strong as is typically experienced given the extremely warm Atlantic.”

Moreover, the outlook offered an ominous word of caution:

“Coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them.”

Additional information

The character and distribution of hurricanes that form this year may be slightly different than in other years.

First, given the increased wind shear, it’s probable that we won’t see as many long-track hurricanes, including those that form over the open Atlantic in the Main Development Region. It would be more challenging for a storm to maintain strength crossing the Atlantic given the shear.

What may happen instead is that the United States and surrounding nations in the Caribbean and Gulf face more “homegrown” storms. Those are storms that form locally, nearer to shore, and then intensify before hitting land. That’s why the water temperatures are so concerning — if a homegrown system does materialize, it will have the potential to rapidly intensify, taking full advantage of the exceptionally warm water temperatures. That’s what happened with Hurricane Ian last year, meaning it wouldn’t take much for an offshore storm to quickly become a monster.

Incidentally, there is also growing concern for a potential pattern that may slightly increase the odds of an East Coast hit. Long-range models simulate continued troughing, or a dip in the jet stream, over the Eastern Seaboard. Essentially, that acts as a door between two high-pressure systems, both of which are probable force fields that would fend away a storm. If this doorway lingers, a hypothetical storm would have an easier time approaching the Eastern U.S. coastline.