PM Update: Patchy showers through evening, and muggy into Friday

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors It almost felt cool out there today, with a fresh breeze rustling leaves and temperatures only reaching the upper 70s to around 80. That’s short of forecast and continues a recent trend of days underperforming on temperatures. Not necessarily a bad thing in August … right? Clouds and occasional raindrops into tomorrow help keep us on the relatively cool and clammy side for at least another day.

Through tonight: Showers are with us into and probably through the evening in many spots. The best odds of numerous raindrops are generally south of Interstate 66 or so, but a brief heavier downpour is possible just about anywhere. Lows are mainly in the mid- and upper 60s. There could be some fog overnight into early morning.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Friday): This one is a tricky sky forecast. Weak low pressure organizing to our southeast helps keep clouds draped to about the Interstate 95 corridor, perhaps for much of the day. Rain could be as close as Southern Maryland, with maybe a couple of brief showers up into our area. It’s muggy as dew points rise deep into the 60s. Plentiful clouds help keep temperatures muted, or mainly in a near-80-to-low-80s zone.

See David Streit’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.