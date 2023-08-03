D.C.-area forecast: More muggy through Friday with a few showers possible

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Heat and humidity are up a tad, still not too bad. Express forecast Today: Partly cloudy, morning haze, isolated late-day showers. Highs: 83 to 87.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows: 67 to 71.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, a few scattered showers/storms. Highs: 78 to 82. Forecast in detail A few showers sneak into the area late today and tomorrow but are widely scattered, so keep that garden hose handy. The weekend should be mostly dry for outdoor activities and the heat and humidity are typical of the heart of summer. Nothing that we can’t handle, but a pool would be an asset!

Today (Thursday): Smoky haze will make for a picture-worthy sunrise, but as the day progresses the smoke should exit to the east. A complex of storms coming out of the Midwest will mainly slide to our south, but clouds will extend into the area over time. Highs reach the mid-80s while humidity is not bad (dew points in the lower 60s). Isolated late-day showers are possible but most stay dry. South winds gust to 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A smattering of showers remain possible, especially south of the District, but miss most areas to the north. Skies are mostly cloudy with light south winds. Lows slip to the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Clouds are plentiful and help to hold highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Showers are likely to remain very hit-and-miss with measurable amounts mainly less than a quarter of an inch. South winds are moderate, and humidity inches a little higher (dew points mid-60s), but still not all that bad. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds will be plentiful but showers will be sparse, with most long gone before dawn. Breezes are light, with lows ending up mainly in the mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Saturday and Sunday offer very typical early-August weather. Highs are mainly in the upper 80s, humidity is moderate and winds are light. Overnight lows range from the upper 60s to lower 70s. A great time to get out and enjoy, properly sun-screened and hydrated of course! On Sunday, we can’t rule out a shower — especially in our western areas, but most probably end up dry. Confidence: Medium-High

A storm in the Great Lakes is likely to push a weak cool front our way on Monday. Ahead of it, highs are likely to bounce up into the lower 90s, along with more notable humidity. This should be sufficient to set off some showers/storms, especially in the afternoon. Confidence: Medium