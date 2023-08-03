Record heat roasting Texas and the South set to swell back to Phoenix

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Record-challenging heat is baking the south central United States and, over the coming days, is forecast to expand to the west bringing a resurgence of hot weather to Phoenix, which just endured the hottest month ever observed in a U.S. city.

The National Weather Service forecasts dozens of calendar day heat records — from the Gulf Coast to Arizona — over the next week, for both scorching afternoons and sultry nights. Several records for the entire month of August could also be in jeopardy. Records will be most numerous in Texas, where several locations are enduring historically long streaks of 100-degree weather.

As of Thursday, parts of eight states in the South — Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee and Mississippi — are under excessive heat warnings for highs of 100 to 105 degrees and heat indexes as high as 120 degrees. Starting Friday, heat warnings will also cover Phoenix and much of southern Arizona into southeast California.

About 60 million people are under heat alerts across the Lower 48, including residents of Dallas; Oklahoma City; Wichita; Little Rock; Shreveport, La.; Jackson, Miss.; and Memphis. The heat may be most expansive on Friday and Saturday when record highs could be set from Mobile, Ala., to Phoenix.

Memphis is forecast to lead major cities in heat index values Thursday, topping out at 114 degrees, according to The Washington Post’s extreme heat tracker. While the hottest readings will dance around the southern United States over the coming days, punishing levels of heat and humidity will persist into next week.

“Extremely dangerous heat is expected through this weekend as high temperatures range from the upper 90s into the lower 100s,” wrote the Weather Service in Jackson on Thursday morning. “Heat indices will be as high as 110-120 degrees during the daytime.”

Heat warnings and advisories indicate conditions that can lead to illness or even death from exposure, especially for vulnerable groups including older adults without access to air conditioning, the homeless and outdoors workers. The extended spell of heat only exacerbates concerns, given limited nighttime cooling and the accumulation of heat stress.

State of the heat dome

The highest temperatures outside the Desert Southwest on Thursday will focus on a region from Texas and Oklahoma to Mississippi, where a handful of record highs are at risk. Cities that could set records include New Orleans and Corpus Christi, Tex., with forecast highs of 97 and 100 degrees.

Much of Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas will see temperatures around 105 degrees Thursday, which are about 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

Into the weekend, the footprint of exceptional heat will expand to the west and east as the heat dome swells. By Sunday, the dome will be centered around southern parts of Arizona and New Mexico, near the border with Mexico, squashing rainfall chances and intensifying the heat in the Southwest.

By now, Arizona and surrounding locations are usually in the summer monsoon season, which brings increased cloudiness, rain and cooler temperatures to the region. But this year, the moisture-laden air has been largely absent despite some recent rain that has helped firefighting efforts in the California desert and southern Nevada, where the York Fire, California’s largest blaze of 2023, is ongoing.

Through the weekend, high temperatures stay near and above 100 degrees from southern Oklahoma to central Mississippi and to the south. The Weather Service is forecasting heat indexes as high as 122 degrees in west-central Mississippi.

Near the heart of the heat dome, El Paso is expected to flirt with calendar day record highs five of the next seven days, with readings as high as 108 degrees predicted. Tucson is similarly on track to threaten records six out of the next seven days. Phoenix will probably run to and past 115 degrees by Saturday, which would match a calendar day record, and see highs hovering around 115 well into next week.

Notable heat numbers

The guidance suggests that numerous locations could challenge their August monthly high temperature records over the coming 8 days. pic.twitter.com/R0UY4yUKeO — Don Sutherland (@DonSuth89069583) August 2, 2023

Weather historian Don Sutherland compiled a list of cities that may achieve an August record high during this next flare-up of heat. Among them is Phoenix, where the monthly record high is 117 degrees. It could come close to that between Saturday and Wednesday. Other locations, including Albuquerque and Del Rio, may have an even higher chance of setting monthly high temperature records.

Austin is headed toward a record-tying 27th day in a row at or above 100 degrees Thursday afternoon. All indications are that the streak will continue through at least next week.

Austin’s current 27-day record was set in late July and early August of 2011.

Dallas has an ongoing 100-degree streak of 10 days — which ranks among its top 25 longest. Houston has seen four 100-degree days in a row and is forecast to see highs near the century mark for the next week.

No sign of a break

The forecast for the future remains atypically hot in many of the same locations, which have contended with sweltering heat since late June.

There is some potential for the heat dome to drift southward into Mexico for a time during the second half of next week, but any relief would probably be short-lived.

The most reliable forecasts two weeks into the future suggest nearly wall-to-wall above normal temperatures from Texas to southern California. The heat may even try to expand northward into the western United States again by mid-August.