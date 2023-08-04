Canada’s wildfires have doubled previous records and keep raging

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Canada’s historic wildfire season is raging on and is about twice as bad any other season on record. The area burned this year is nearly double that of 1995, the next-worst season. And the carbon pollution from the blazes is more than twice any previous year on record, the Copernicus Climate Service of the European Union announced Thursday.

The fire season still has many weeks left, and much hotter than normal weather continues to fuel flames, particularly in western Canada.

In British Columbia, 350 fires are burning, according to the BC Wildfire service, including 15 “wildfires of note” that are out of control. Numerous communities were placed under evacuation orders this week, because of expanding fires. Another hundred-plus blazes are ongoing in Alberta, with similar numbers in the Northwest Territories.

Like they have much of the summer, the fires are generating enormous amounts of smoke that are degrading air quality near their source. Those fire are also sending plumes of smoke thousands of miles downwind, frequently into the Lower 48 states.

Record heat and abnormally dry weather, intensified by human-caused climate change, is a significant contributor to the severity of Canada’s fire season.

“Climate change is making such conditions more likely and increase the chance of a longer fire season,” the Copernicus Climate Service wrote. “In addition, surface air temperatures in the Arctic are increasing faster than the global average, and this could be contributing to increased flammability and potentially more fire activity.”

In early July, the temperature soared as high as 100 degrees in the Northwest Territories, the hottest temperature ever measured north of 65 degrees latitude in the Western Hemisphere.

The fire season, by the numbers

Across all of Canada, fires have scorched 32.4 million acres (13.1 million hectares) of land. The previous record of 17.5 million acres (7.1 million hectares) was set in 1995. Canada’s annual average is around 5.2 million acres (2.1 million hectares).

Net carbon emissions from the fires are now nearly 300 million metric tons; the next-highest year on record, 2014, produced less than 150 million. Canada’s emissions represent about 25 percent of total global emissions from fires, according to the Copernicus Climate Service.

“Throughout the fire season, nearly all of Canada’s thirteen provinces and territories have been impacted,” the Copernicus Climate Service wrote.

The fires have set records for land burned in multiple provinces.

Quebec has seen 12.6 million acres (5.1 million hectares) consumed, Alberta 4.9 million (2 million hectares), the Northwest Territories 4.4 million (1.8 million hectares) and British Columbia 4.0 million (1.6 million hectares). All but the figure for the Northwest Territories are provincial records.

In addition, 2023’s accumulated fire radiative power, a measure of the intensity and heat of active fires, has reached a record high for North America, mostly because of the activity in Canada.

Expanding the analysis to all of North America (including AK), this year's accumulated FRP now exceeds all other years in the MODIS satellite record (2000-present). Previous big year was 2021. Notably, CONUS is just now turning on for the season... #pyrocene https://t.co/olXuV6xhio pic.twitter.com/lGOsF6i6ml — Neil Lareau (@nplareau) August 1, 2023

Fire risk high to extreme in the west, lower east

A more favorable weather pattern for quelling fires has established in the east in recent weeks, significantly lowering the risk in much of Quebec and eastward.

But in the west, high to extreme fire risk covers most of the Northwest Territories and significant portions of British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

The high risk is driven by a heat dome — or zone of high pressure over western Canada — which is forecast to persist for much of the next week, resulting in above-average temperatures and little rainfall.

Over the past two weeks, the most destructive wildfires have occurred in the Northwest Territories. Last week alone, more than 1.4 million acres (550,000 hectares) were consumed by flames. Alberta has seen about 494,200 acres (200,000 hectares) scorched in the last two weeks. But in Quebec, fires claimed only 37,000 acres (15,000 hectares) last week because of the wetter pattern.

Conditions are expected to remain similar or become more favorable for fires over the next two weeks in the west, according to a forecast from Natural Resources Canada. In the east, the risk should remain mostly low.

Smoke incursions into the Lower 48 remain a risk

Canada’s fires have continued to produce intermittent bouts of hazy skies and bad air quality in the United States, typically because of cold fronts arriving from the north.

Because the wildfires in Quebec and Ontario have lessened compared to June and early July, the thick low-level smoke that fouled air quality in the eastern United States has since dwindled. While smoke has continued to episodically reach eastern U.S. states from western Canada, it has generally arrived at higher altitudes because of the distance traveled and thus has had less of an effect on air quality. Nevertheless, a large plume from western Canada in mid-July compromised air quality as far away as the southeastern United States.

At the start of the last week of July, a smaller plume of smoke lowered air quality in the Great Lakes region, delivering unhealthy Code Orange to occasional Code Red conditions in Michigan. Since then, smoke has entered the Lower 48 mostly at higher altitudes, only slightly lowering air quality closer to the ground.

Early this week, for example, a thicker plume turned skies milky white in the nation’s capital and bathed the full Sturgeon moon in red light but did not substantially reduce air quality.

Looking ahead, while a little haze continues across the Northeast and Great Lakes regions, thicker smoke remains near the U.S.-Canada border and to the north. Through the weekend, thicker smoke incursions may occur in the Pacific Northwest, Montana and the northern Plains before possibly oozing into the northern Great Lakes area.

It’s worth noting that the western United States is just now moving into the peak of its own fire season, when new blazes could generate smoke. On Friday, the National Interagency Fire Center reported that 77 large fires were burning across 12 states, mostly in the West and Alaska, which has recently endured record heat. So far this year, just over 1.2 million acres have burned in the United States, the smallest area in the last decade.

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.