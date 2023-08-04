PM Update: Isolated shower or storm this evening; warm and tranquil this weekend

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Some showers and storms to the north will try to drop into the region in the hours near and after sunset. Best odds for rain will be north of the city and into northern Maryland, but anyone could see a quick downpour pass by as a weak cold front settles through the area. Some fog may develop late as lows group up in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Plan on a good deal of sun, but also clouds mixed in. Temperatures will rise to a range of mid-80s to around 90 for highs. Winds will be light from the north, which helps keep humidity subdued a bit. It will be pretty nice, overall.
Sunday: It should be sunnier than Saturday, so highs are right around 90 in most spots. A south breeze will pump in some additional humidity with time. We’ll need to watch for storms approaching from the west late, but they should tend to fall apart in the mountains.
For now, it looks like we’ll have better odds of storms Monday. The Storm Prediction Center kept the region in a Level 2 of 5 severe weather risk in its Friday update.
See Camden Walker’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.