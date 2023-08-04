D.C.-area forecast: Mix of sun and clouds, with warmer days on the way

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of zero to 10.

6/10: A bit of wildfire smoke decreases early morning as clouds increase. Anyone else a fan of warm, fairly cloudy summer days? Only slight shower/storm chances. Express forecast Today: Variably cloudy. Shower or storm? Highs: Mid-70s to low 80s.

Tonight: A couple showers or a storm possible. Lows: Mid-60s to around 70.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: Mid-80s to around 90.

Sunday: A bit more sun. Highs: Upper 80s to around 90. Forecast in detail Air quality should remain decent despite some lingering haze today as a slightly smoky patch of air pulls away. Clouds and rain chances decrease into the weekend. Humidity levels are a bit variable, but we may not feel as sticky as today again until Monday. By then, severe storms are possible as a cold front moves toward the region. Stay tuned.

Today (Friday): Clouds dominate, especially through midday, helping hold back temperatures in the mid-70s to low 80s. Showers or a thunderstorm, if any, remain hit-or-miss and may favor afternoon hours. Rain could be more widespread deeper into southern Maryland. Dew points creep toward uncomfortable levels around 70 degrees by day’s end. Southerly breezes could occasionally gust toward 20 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Showers or even a storm are slightly more likely to occur than Friday daytime raindrops — but still not a very high chance. Clouds look plentiful, regardless. Southwesterly breezes die down fairly quickly after evening hours. Increasingly muggy low temperatures aren’t able to cool beyond the mid-60s to around 70 degrees. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Saturday): Feeling like August with a bit more of that strong summer sunshine and high temperatures in the mid-80s to around 90 degrees. Any early fog should burn off fairly quickly. Humidity may not be bad by the afternoon, as dew points try to dip back below the 65-degree mark. Light east-northeast breezes may be a bit more noticeable by day’s end. A stray pop-up shower or even a quick thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, but the vast majority of region stays dry. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies are partly cloudy with a bit of late-night patchy fog possible. Low temperatures in the mid-60s to around 70 degrees are accompanied by typical summertime humidity. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday: Warm again, not too humid, with perhaps a bit more sunshine than Saturday. A few raindrops could fall late day, but chances are low. High temperatures strive for the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Another similarity to Saturday is a slowly building afternoon breeze — this time out of the southwest — that may be most noticeable by just before sunset. Use that sunscreen and hydrate mindfully, of course! Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday night: It should be partly cloudy with a shower or a storm possible. Muggy low temperatures may only bottom out around 70 degrees to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Severe storms have a decent possibility of popping on Monday afternoon and evening. A notably advanced signal this many days out — we’ll want to monitor the possibility as we get closer. We have a storm system and cold front heading toward us from the Great Lakes, which could bring damaging winds and flooding. Humid high temperatures pop upward enough from at least partly sunny skies, eyeing near 90 degrees to mid-90s. It may feel like over 100 degrees, if dew points hit the mid-70s. Confidence: Medium

Mainly sunny skies with little rain chance return Tuesday. A stray shower or even quick storm can’t be ruled out but they will prove very hit-or-miss and brief — if any pop up at all. Humidity should be on the decline with dew points heading slowly back toward the much more comfortable 60-degree mark. Moderate westerly winds sinking and heating off the Appalachians may help boost our temperatures into at least the mid-80s to perhaps as hot as around 90. Confidence: Low-Medium