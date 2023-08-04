Severe storms to sweep from Midwest to East Coast Saturday to Monday

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Last month produced the most reports of severe weather during July on record in the Lower 48 states. Now, another flare-up of intense storms is anticipated as the calendar flips to the second week of August. A multiday severe weather event is possible Saturday through Monday — possibly extending into Tuesday — with the risk of damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes spanning from the Plains to the Northeast.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has already posted maps highlighting an elevated threat of severe storms, which includes Kansas City, Mo., and Omaha on Saturday; Chicago, Milwaukee, Indianapolis and Nashville on Saturday; and Cleveland, Washington, Baltimore and Philadelphia on Monday.

The Center cautions that “all severe hazards will be possible,” as storms progress eastward, meaning the possibility of damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes. Just last week featured a string of vicious storms that produced intense downburst winds in northwest Washington, northern Virginia and Maryland, bringing gusts over 80 mph and knocking out power to nearly a quarter million customers.

Advertisement

As storms form and progress eastward, a low-end tornado risk could develop in the central Plains on Saturday, Chicago and the Corn Belt on Sunday. and the interior Northeast on Monday.

Even New England, which has bore the brunt of a waterlogged weather pattern in recent weeks, could see renewed flood concerns arise, in addition to severe storms on Monday and Tuesday.

Saturday

Location: A level 2 out of 5 risk of severe weather has been drawn by the Storm Prediction Center for much of the Central Plains from Kansas and western Missouri to western Iowa and southwest Minnesota.

Timing: Thunderstorms will form over eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, as well as near the Kansas-Missouri border, during the mid to late afternoon. By evening, a second slug of storms will materialize in eastern Colorado, southwest Kansas and in the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles. Storms will likely rumble through midnight.

Advertisement

Hazards: Damaging winds will be the primary hazard, with multiple mesoscale convective system, expected. That’s a fancy term for windy storm complexes that take the form of clusters or squall lines.

With the cluster(s) over the Corn Belt, damaging straight-line winds of 65 mph are possible in the strongest storms. Some hail can be expected too.

In the western risk zone, including over the southern High Plains, gusts of 60 to 80 mph are possible.

Sunday

Location: Much of the Corn Belt and parts of the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley are under a Level 2 out of 5 risk.

Timing: Thunderstorms will crop up during the afternoon, and could linger well into the evening and at least the first half of the overnight.

Hazards: In addition to damaging straight-line winds, a few tornadoes are possible, especially near the warm front. The warm front will lift toward the Great Lakes during the afternoon. It’s unclear exactly where the frontal will first become established.

Advertisement

There will also be some “backing” of winds, or a subtle easterly component to the surface winds, feeding into the low pressure zone developing in the region. That may enhance low-level helicity, or twist, and result in a couple of tornadoes in central or northern Illinois and adjacent northwest Indiana.

Monday

Location: The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has taken the unusual step of declaring an elevated risk for severe storms in portions of the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast and the northern Appalachians four days ahead of time.

Hazards: Damaging winds will be the main concern, but a sporadic tornado or instance of large hail are also possible.

Tuesday

Some lingering threat of severe weather may exist in the Northeast, but details and confidence remain low.

The overarching setup

Inciting the storminess will be the phasing, or merging, of two different storm systems. One — a pocket of high altitude cold air, low pressure and spin — was slipping through Saskatchewan on Friday morning. The other was pushing through the northern Plains.

The system in the northern Plains will be infused with energy by the Canadian disturbance and strengthen over the weekend. Then a zone of low pressure will intensify beneath it nearer the ground.

That surface low will draw in a tongue of warm, humid air from the south, which will act as fuel for storms. A potent dip in the jet stream, meanwhile, will sweep over the surface low, adding wind energy to the upper atmosphere. Storms may mix this momentum to the surface in the form of damaging straight-line winds. Tornadoes would also become a threat as well.