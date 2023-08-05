D.C.-area forecast: Decent summertime weekend ahead of Monday storm threat

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 8/10: Lower humidity and plenty of sunshine. Express forecast Today: Partly sunny. Highs: Mid- to upper 80s.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Late storm? Highs: Mid-80s to near 90. Forecast in detail All in all, a pretty decent summertime weekend is ahead. Today’s perhaps the pick since the humidity is down and storm odds are very low. By tomorrow, humidity is back in town, and it’s hanging out while waiting on another cold front to move through early in the week. A round or two of storms may spring up before that happens. Best odds are Monday, but some storms may also creep in late tomorrow.

Today (Saturday): Any patchy fog dissipates quickly with sunrise. Otherwise, a pretty calm and pleasant day. It should be a good one to be outdoors, with highs making the mid- and upper 80s. Light north winds help keep humidity lower than it could be. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A very slight chance of an evening pop-up shower gives way to partly or mostly clear conditions much of the night. Low temperatures make it to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Sunshine rules the morning and into the midday. Clouds are generally bubbling with time, but we should tend to stay dry during most or all of the day. Some showers and storms approaching from the west may make it in but mainly after sunset if so. High temperatures are mostly in the upper 80s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A couple showers or storms could dot the area into the early overnight. They’re probably isolated to widely scattered at most but could cause a quick downpour if they move in. Lows are in the low and mid-70s most spots. Maybe some patchy fog late. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Humidity is high as a cold front approaches the area Monday. That helps set the stage for a day with the potential for scattered to numerous thunderstorms, some of which could be severe. The main risk there would be damaging wind gusts, in addition to the potential for heavy rain and frequent lightning. Before any storms, high temperatures are around 90. Confidence: Medium

Not too much change behind the cold front Tuesday. It’s another case where humidity comes down more than temperatures, but I’ll take it. Highs are mainly in the mid- and upper 80s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Confidence: Medium