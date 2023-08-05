D.C.-area forecast: Decent summertime weekend ahead of Monday storm threat

Today (Saturday): Any patchy fog dissipates quickly with sunrise. Otherwise, a pretty calm and pleasant day. It should be a good one to be outdoors, with highs making the mid- and upper 80s. Light north winds help keep humidity lower than it could be. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: A very slight chance of an evening pop-up shower gives way to partly or mostly clear conditions much of the night. Low temperatures make it to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): Sunshine rules the morning and into the midday. Clouds are generally bubbling with time, but we should tend to stay dry during most or all of the day. Some showers and storms approaching from the west may make it in but mainly after sunset if so. High temperatures are mostly in the upper 80s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: A couple showers or storms could dot the area into the early overnight. They’re probably isolated to widely scattered at most but could cause a quick downpour if they move in. Lows are in the low and mid-70s most spots. Maybe some patchy fog late. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Humidity is high as a cold front approaches the area Monday. That helps set the stage for a day with the potential for scattered to numerous thunderstorms, some of which could be severe. The main risk there would be damaging wind gusts, in addition to the potential for heavy rain and frequent lightning. Before any storms, high temperatures are around 90. Confidence: Medium
Not too much change behind the cold front Tuesday. It’s another case where humidity comes down more than temperatures, but I’ll take it. Highs are mainly in the mid- and upper 80s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Confidence: Medium