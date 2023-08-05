PM Update: Only slight rain chances before Sunday afternoon and evening thunderstorms

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Through Tonight: Enjoy these final hours of decently low humidity, as dew points climb overnight toward the much-less-comfortable upper 60s. Shower chances are very low but not quite zero. Some mid- to high-level clouds are fairly persistent. Low temperatures drop only to the upper 60s to low 70s.

View the weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Humidity is back and increasing with time as dew points slowly rise into the lower 70s. Mixed clouds and sunny conditions may tilt slightly brighter during morning hours vs. the afternoon. A stray early to midmorning pop-up shower — and even a quick thundershower — is possible but has only about a 10 percent chance of occurring. Afternoon showers and storms approach from the west (early afternoon) and move east of town by late evening.

Advertisement

The Beltway area could experience modest rain chances, but a few strong storms can’t be ruled out in the 4:30-9:30 p.m. time frame — especially along and west of I-95. We’ll home in on intensity levels and rain probabilities and narrow the storm timing soon. High temperatures hit the mid-80s to around 90 degrees. Near sunset, we could see a few south-southeasterly wind gusts near 30 mph — even outside of thunderstorms.

See Ian Livingston’s forecast through the start of the workweek. Follow us on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter if you don’t already. Be sure to check out our Instagram, too.

Thunderstorm intensity briefing for Sunday and Monday

The main threat of severe storms we’re monitoring is still expected Monday. However, we can’t rule out a few strong to severe storms later Sunday into Sunday night — especially along and west of I-95.

On this four-panel map, below, notice the darker green shading in the upper left indicating a 20 percent chance of a severe storm. The main threat is a 5 to 14 percent chance of damaging wind gusts over 57 mph (lower right panel’s dark green shading). Well northwest of D.C., there is a very minor (2 to 4 percent) chance of a brief, weak tornado indicated in the upper right panel below.

Turning to Monday, we have a 40 percent chance of seeing more-numerous severe storms. See the yellow shading, below, which also covers a much broader area than Sunday’s threat area. Monday’s severe storm probability could increase as we get closer, so stay tuned. The menu of storm threats so far includes — in order of probability — damaging wind gusts over 57 mph, large hail of 1 inch or larger in diameter, and perhaps a few flooding downpours.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.