D.C.-area forecast: Shower chances rise again late today. Severe storms possible Monday.

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10: A touch hotter and more humid, but still average August heat, and the chance of anything more than an isolated storm should hold off until early evening. Express forecast Today: Partly sunny. Isolated shower/storm? Highs: Upper 80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. Lows: Low 70s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Strong to severe p.m. storms possible. Highs: Near 90. Forecast in detail We end the weekend on a warm note with a muggier feel. Most of the day should be dry, but an isolated afternoon shower or storm is possible, then a decent chance of scattered showers and storms this evening. Monday afternoon into evening brings a better chance of stronger to severe storms, followed by a drying trend into midweek. Highs remain around 85-90 through midweek.

Today (Sunday): High pressure maintains enough control to keep much of the day partly sunny and dry as afternoon highs make the upper 80s. A breeze from the south, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon, helps turn the humidity up a notch (dew points in the upper 60s). An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible after 2 p.m. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Decent chance we scattered showers and possibly thunderstorms moving through from the west between approximately 6 p.m. and midnight. Otherwise it’s a partly to mostly cloudy and warm night with overnight lows in the low 70s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Monday): Partly cloudy skies as low pressure and a cold front approach from the west. Highs heading for near 90 with high humidity (dew points in the low 70s) set the stage for a good chance of scattered shower and storms during the mid-afternoon into evening. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds, heavy rain, and maybe an isolated tornado. Be sure to stay weather-aware and check back for updates. Confidence: Low-Medium

Tomorrow night: The chance for scattered, strong-to-severe showers and storms continues into the early evening before diminishing by late evening. We end up partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low 70s. Confidence: Low-Medium

A look ahead

A cold front moves through early Tuesday. It won’t lower temperatures too much, with highs still managing the mid- to upper 80s under partly to mostly sunny skies, but humidity should decrease during the day as a drying breeze blows from the west. Can’t rule out an isolated afternoon shower or storm. Tuesday night is clear and comfortable with lows in the upper 60s. Confidence: Medium

Wednesday should be dry with plenty of sunshine, highs in the upper 80s and fairly low humidity. Confidence: Medium

We’ll watch for our next system to approach on Thursday, which could bring shower and storm chances back by the afternoon, as highs remain in the 80s with rising humidity. Confidence: Low