D.C.-area forecast: Shower chances rise again late today. Severe storms possible Monday.

Today (Sunday): High pressure maintains enough control to keep much of the day partly sunny and dry as afternoon highs make the upper 80s. A breeze from the south, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon, helps turn the humidity up a notch (dew points in the upper 60s). An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible after 2 p.m. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Decent chance we scattered showers and possibly thunderstorms moving through from the west between approximately 6 p.m. and midnight. Otherwise it’s a partly to mostly cloudy and warm night with overnight lows in the low 70s. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow (Monday): Partly cloudy skies as low pressure and a cold front approach from the west. Highs heading for near 90 with high humidity (dew points in the low 70s) set the stage for a good chance of scattered shower and storms during the mid-afternoon into evening. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds, heavy rain, and maybe an isolated tornado. Be sure to stay weather-aware and check back for updates. Confidence: Low-Medium
Tomorrow night: The chance for scattered, strong-to-severe showers and storms continues into the early evening before diminishing by late evening. We end up partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low 70s. Confidence: Low-Medium
A look ahead
A cold front moves through early Tuesday. It won’t lower temperatures too much, with highs still managing the mid- to upper 80s under partly to mostly sunny skies, but humidity should decrease during the day as a drying breeze blows from the west. Can’t rule out an isolated afternoon shower or storm. Tuesday night is clear and comfortable with lows in the upper 60s. Confidence: Medium
Wednesday should be dry with plenty of sunshine, highs in the upper 80s and fairly low humidity. Confidence: Medium
We’ll watch for our next system to approach on Thursday, which could bring shower and storm chances back by the afternoon, as highs remain in the 80s with rising humidity. Confidence: Low