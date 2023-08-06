PM Update: A few flooding downpours possible into tonight. Numerous severe storms eyed tomorrow.

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Even though we’re more concerned about tomorrow’s severe weather potential, we still need to monitor tonight. Flooding downpour chances rise late this afternoon and evening — and again tomorrow. At the same time, a slight chance for strong storms exists through tonight for areas west of I-95. Tomorrow’s severe threat is more widespread for our entire region. Have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings through tomorrow night.

Through Tonight: A few brief showers or a quick thunderstorm may roam; but, as we get to and past 5 p.m., a couple strong thunderstorms become increasingly possible — especially this evening, and west of I-95, where about a 10 percent chance of a couple damaging wind gusts over 57 mph exists.

A few storms, even if not severe around D.C. and points northeast, could bring flooding downpours — into the early morning hours perhaps. A very quick inch of rain is possible in a couple spots. Muggy low temperatures hover in the low to mid-70s.

Tomorrow (Monday): Morning hours lean fairly sunny and mainly rain-free ahead of steamy high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. While we could see thunderstorms and downpours most anytime during the afternoon and evening hours, the chances for strongest of storms — and highest flooding potentials — may focus on the 5 to 10 p.m. window. We’ll home in on this and keep you posted.

Some storms could be severe with damaging winds, heavy rain, and maybe a tornado. Southwesterly winds gust, even outside of thunderstorms, near 30 mph as the cold front setting off these storms and downpours approaches. The chance for strong-to-severe storms and rains continue toward midnight, with activity diminishing in the early morning hours. Low to mid-70s is as cool as we get.

Details on thunderstorm threats through tomorrow night

We’re continuing to monitor tomorrow’s widespread severe storm threat we’ve been discussing since Friday morning. Impact probabilities have increased. Secondarily, we still can’t rule out a couple strong to severe storms late this afternoon into tonight.

Damaging winds tonight: roughly 10 percent chance, especially west of I-95, shaded in darker green, below:

Flooding downpours tonight: at least 15 percent chance along the I-95 corridor and heading northeast on the interstate, denoted in this graphic’s yellow shading:

Widespread severe storms potential later tomorrow: In the graphic’s orange shading below, the National Weather Service has placed our region under a level 3 out of 5 for severe potential. “Numerous severe storms possible.” The multiple threats posed are summarized at the end of this briefing.

Flooding downpours tomorrow: again possible with at least 15 percent chance, denoted in this graphic’s yellow shading:

The greatest risk for flooding may be in urban areas where man-made surfaces increase the rate of runoff and lower the rate of rain absorption. Be sure to come chat tonight during our weekly Sunday Sunset Live Q&A chat and we can discuss this further. Tune in at 8:14 p.m.

Summary of tomorrow’s more widespread severe storm threats with precise percentages issued by the Storm Prediction Center

· Damaging winds gusting over 57 mph are primary threat: 30-44 percent chance

· Flooding downpours: 15-39 percent chance

· Large hail over 1 inch in diameter: 15-29 percent chance

· Tornadoes: 5-9 percent chance

· 5 to 10 p.m. tomorrow currently appears most likely time frame of the relative strongest storms with greatest threats

