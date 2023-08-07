PM Update: Gusty downpour possible through evening, then rather nice Tuesday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Before the storms arrived, we made it up to right around 90 across the immediate area. Dew points in the low and mid-70s pushed heat index values closer to 100 degrees for a few hours as we awaited the storm line. It dropped about half an inch locally, with some locations that saw multiple storms picking up more. With a cold front passing tonight, Tuesday will be much more pleasant than today was.

Through Tonight: Additional showers or a storm pass through the area through late evening, but they are more garden variety or non severe. Some gusty winds and brief downpours are possible, especially south of Interstate 66. Overall, clearing tonight. Low temperatures dip into the upper 60s to lower 70s most spots. There could be a few patches of fog before the front kicks up winds out of the northwest.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Plan on lots of sunshine throughout the day. Humidity is coming down on a gusty northwest breeze. Mid-80s should do it for highs. Try to find some time to spend out in it!

Stormy evening: We had a gust of 52 mph at National Airport with the storms, and some wind damage focused over western suburbs. More details in the storm updates from today. Seems it could have been worse.

