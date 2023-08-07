D.C.-area forecast: Severe storms are serious concern later today

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 2/10: Dangerous storm threat and gross humidity levels make this the week’s worst weather day. Should be mostly rain-free before late afternoon, though. Express forecast Today: Steamy with late-day severe storm threat. Highs: 88 to 93.

Tonight: Evening storms, some severe. Lows: Near 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, less humid. Highs: 83 to 87. Forecast in detail Multiple ingredients are in place today for numerous strong to severe thunderstorms, some of which could contain damaging winds, hail and flooding. It’s even possible that tornadoes develop somewhere in the region. The weather then turns more tranquil through midweek before it becomes more humid and the chances for showers and storms return around Thursday. The period Friday through the weekend should be pretty seasonable — meaning warm and somewhat humid with a slight chance of late-day storms.

Today (Monday): We may have a good deal of cloud cover in the morning before midday to afternoon partial clearing. Any sun we see could help fuel storms that develop later. It’s very warm and very humid (dew points climb to near 75), with highs around 90. Storm chances start in the afternoon (between 2 and 5 p.m.) — especially north and west of the District, some of which could be severe. But the majority of the storms should hold off until the evening. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

Tonight: Numerous storms — perhaps consolidating into a squall line — are probable in the 5 to 10 p.m. window, and some could well become severe — with multiple potential hazards including flooding rain, frequent lightning, damaging winds and hail. We can’t rule out a few tornadoes, with perhaps the greatest risk north and east of the District. Storms should exit the region by midnight in most spots, with partial clearing and lows close to 70. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s probably still a bit muggy in the morning but drier air moves in as the day wears on (dew points fall through the 60s). It’s mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid-80s for most. Breezes are from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph with some higher gusts. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tomorrow night: A very pleasant evening and overnight as skies are clear, there’s a soft breeze and lows range through the 60s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Wednesday’s a second straight nice August day with sunshine, comfortable humidity levels (dew points near 60) and highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Humidity starts to increase a bit at night, under partly cloudy skies and lows near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

It’s warm and humid on Thursday with showers and storms a good bet, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs are in the upper 80s. Showers and storms should taper off late Thursday night with lows from 70 to 75. Confidence: Medium

It’s dry more often than not Friday through the weekend, but some disturbances passing by could still trigger some isolated to scattered late-day storms. Highs through this period are probably near 90 or perhaps a bit higher. Overnight lows range from 70 to 75. Confidence: Medium