Storms sweep through D.C. region, but damage is less than feared

A thunderstorm that forecasters warned could cut a destructive path through the D.C. area caused thousands of customers to lose power and a smattering of downed trees and power lines Monday, but it fell short of the most dramatic expectations. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Injuries were reported in northern Maryland, which experienced some of the strongest gusts in the region. Two people were hurt as multiple trees fell in the area of Route 97 and Route 140 in Westminster, Md., according to the National Weather Service.

Tree-bending wind gusts of up to 59 mph were recorded at Manassas Airport, in addition to 58 mph winds at Northern Virginia Community College’s Loudoun Campus in Sterling and 52 mph winds at Reagan National Airport.

A tornado watch was in effect through 9 p.m. Monday as power outages were reported through the region. In total, tens of thousands were without power scattered across D.C., Maryland and Virginia as of early Monday evening, with the most significant outages reported in northern Maryland.

Warnings from the National Weather Service and local public safety agencies were stern, prompting an exodus from Washington office buildings just before the rain hit. But droves of fans, some of them equipped with ponchos or umbrellas, packed into Nationals Park for a concert by the artist Pink that was not moved from its scheduled 9 p.m. start.

Thousands of federal government employees across the region were told to head home before 3 p.m. to avoid getting caught in the storm. Metro added extra trains to accommodate the afternoon surge of workers packing into downtown D.C. stations, and tolls on Interstate 66 reached almost $30 — more than double the average for a 3 p.m. trip in the past four weeks — as Beltway commuters beat an early exit.

“I think we are going to stop our sentencing,” a federal judge in D.C., Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, said in the middle of a sentencing hearing for a man convicted of fraud, after a court employee handed her a white sheet at 3:30 p.m. “Sorry to do this, but I don’t want to have people have trouble getting home.”

The Federal Aviation Administration paused flights bound for several East Coast airports Monday afternoon and said air traffic controllers were routing planes around thunderstorms as best they could. More than 1,200 flights had been canceled as of Monday afternoon, according to tracking service Flight Aware.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center warned that the storm had a risk level not seen in the D.C. region since 2013. During a call with media on Monday morning, Chris Strong, the warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Washington office, said it was forecast to be both severe and unusual. “Prepare like a derecho is coming for your house,” he said.

The storm felt intense at times, with sheets of blinding rain blanketing some parts of the region. But by 7 p.m., the sun was shining over D.C., as the storm had moved eastward. The impact did not seem near as severe as last week’s storms, which similarly knocked out power to thousands but felled many more trees into homes and power lines in the D.C. area.

Forecasters warned that another batch of moderate to heavy showers with a little lightning were trailing behind, but winds were not expected to reach severe levels.

Ian Duncan, Justin George, Justin Jouvenal, Luz Lazo, Jason Samenow and Martin Weil contributed to this report.