Uncommonly intense storms forecast to lash D.C. area late Monday

12:25 p.m. — Tornado watch expected soon — elevated threat in D.C. area In a special bulletin, the National Weather Service posted that there is a 95 percent chance a tornado watch will be issued for the region. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight “The severe threat is increasing across portions of the central Appalachians into the Mid Atlantic region,” the bulletin said. “Widespread damaging gusts and at least a few tornadoes are expected. A Tornado Watch will be needed to address the increasing severe threat.”

The bulletin highlighted the zone that includes northern Virginia, the District, central Maryland and southern Pennsylvania as having a “relatively higher tornado threat” and that “a strong tornado cannot be ruled out.”

Less than 10 days after violent storms mauled portions of the area, the D.C. region faces the possibility of an even more widespread episode of severe weather this afternoon and evening.

For the first time in nearly a decade, the National Weather Service has placed the region under a Level 4 of 5 risk of severe weather. This means it has “high confidence that many storms will contain damaging winds, severe hail, and/or tornadoes” and to expect “scattered to numerous severe storms.”

The D.C. region is among a broad swath of the eastern U.S. that faces an unusually widespread potential for dangerous storms Monday, affecting over 50 million people.

Storms at a glance

Timing: 4 to 8 p.m., from west to east.

Around 4 p.m. along Interstate 81



Around 6 p.m. near the Beltway and Interstate 95



By around 8 p.m. east of the Chesapeake Bay



Note this timing could shift by an hour or so — either earlier or later.

Coverage: Scattered to widespread.

Main threats: Damaging to destructive wind gusts, brief tornadoes, hail, torrential rain and frequent lightning. Scattered to widespread power outages are probable.

Bottom line: Stay aware of the evolving situation. Ensure outdoor items are secure and charge devices. Plan to avoid travel during storms.

More storm details

The storm hazard of greatest concern is damaging or even destructive winds. The Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center estimates there’s a 45 percent chance of winds of at least 58 mph within 25 miles of any location in the region, the highest odds since June 13, 2013. Localized gusts over 75 mph, like those observed during the storm outbreak on July 29, cannot be ruled out.

There’s about a 10 percent chance of tornadoes within 25 miles of any location, which is unusually high for this area. Any tornadoes that develop will probably do so very quickly, with little warning. However, the threat from downburst winds — violent gusts that slam into the ground and fan outward — is more significant.

Because the ground is soft from heavy rains late Sunday, there is also the possibility of flooding in parts of the area, although the storms will be moving quite quickly limiting a more serious risk. Zones of poor drainage, especially in urban areas, are most susceptible.

Storms will pass quickly, probably not lasting more than 45 minutes in any one location.

Be aware that it is impossible to know in advance where the most severe weather will strike and whether any particular location will experience damage. In severe weather setups, sometimes some areas see little or no severe weather while neighborhoods nearby are substantially impacted.

How to prepare

Charge devices/batteries ahead of possible strong winds.

Secure or move inside loose outdoor items.

If possible, avoid parking car near large trees.

If there is a tornado warning or warning for destructive winds, shelter in an interior room, away from windows, at the lowest level of a strong building.

Plan to be off the roads by the time severe weather commences.

When thunder roars, head indoors.

If you encounter flooded roads while driving, turn around, don’t drown. Water can be deceptively high and fast-moving.

Have a way to be notified if warnings are issued for your location.

Detailed discussion

A potentially dangerous thunderstorm situation will unfold across the region Monday afternoon and evening as uncharacteristically strong weather elements for August coalesce.

We are monitoring the approach of a vigorous upper-level disturbance moving out of Ohio, which contains a belt of very strong mid-level winds targeting the area. Early-morning clouds should break up and permit solar heating and destabilization of the atmosphere. Meanwhile, intensifying low pressure will track to our north, drawing in a moist air mass on a south wind.

The 2 p.m. Weather Service forecast surface map is shown above. The D.C. area will be positioned in the warm sector — between a warm and cold front — of the low-pressure tracking to the north. The maroon stripe indicates the likely location of a line of severe thunderstorms that will start to evolve by midafternoon in high country to the west.

Winds about 25,000 feet up, of 60-70 mph, are exceptional for August. The setup will intensify the deep shear — an increase in wind speeds with altitude that supports storm development — through the afternoon, coinciding with peak destabilization.

The vigorous lift and deep shear will conspire to generate a squall line of thunderstorms that moves off the Blue Ridge and likely intensify approaching Interstate 95. That squall line may not be entirely solid but may consist of bowing segments and isolated zones of rotation.

Two of our high-resolution models portray widespread storms locally between 6 and 8 p.m.

This setup may create longer tracts of straight-line wind damage with wind gusts around and past 75 mph in spots. Realized, such a wind intensity would create pockets of exceptional tree and utility damage.

Generally brief and weak tornadoes could evolve either within bowing segments of the squall line, or also within more discrete, hit or miss types of rotating storms called supercells.

It is not possible at this time to ascertain whether the predicted line of damaging wind will qualify as a derecho, but the behavior in some locations may be derecho-like in terms of rapid onset, ferocity of winds and extended gusts. Everyone should be prepared for the possibility of wind damage to cars and homes from falling trees and the prospect of widespread, perhaps extended, power outages.

Level 4 of 5 risks from the Storm Prediction Center are rare locally. The last to occur was on June 13, 2013. The June 29, 2012 derecho happened under a moderate risk that came along late in the day. A tornado event on June 1, 2012 was also classified at Level 4.

About two or three dozen Level 4 risks are declared annually across the United States primarily in the South, the Midwest and Plains states.