Intense heat wave baking South from Texas to Florida to last all week

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The intense, record-setting heat that has smothered much of the southern tier of the United States from Arizona to Florida since June continues this week with little relief in sight. New Orleans, Dallas, Jacksonville, Phoenix, Orlando, Miami and Houston are expected to be among the hottest cities, according to The Washington Post’s heat tracker, all with heat indexes as high as 105 to 115 degrees.

Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories are in effect Monday across much of Texas, all of Louisiana and Florida, and much of Mississippi and Alabama and Georgia, affecting over 65 million people. The combination of high heat and humidity is forecast to be most persistent this week across parts of Texas and along the Gulf Coast, with peak heat indexes near and above 110 degrees.

“The oppressive daytime heat, limited overnight cooling, and widespread record warm nighttime lows will pose a significant health risk to anyone, especially those without effective cooling and adequate hydration,” the National Weather Service said.

Advertisement

Searing heat has continued mostly unabated through the first week of August after numerous heat records were set across the southern U.S., and even in Alaska, during July.

August off to a record hot start

Several record high temperatures for the month of August were recorded in Texas this weekend, as tweeted by weather historian Maximiliano Herrera, including Sunday’s highs of 112 degrees in El Paso and 110 degrees in Del Rio. It was the second day in a row that El Paso set a record high for August, after having reached 109 degrees Saturday. In New Mexico, Las Cruces and Albuquerque both reached record August highs of 108 and 102, respectively.

Several extended streaks of record heat are ongoing:

Lafayette, La., has reached 100 degrees or higher on eight consecutive days , surpassing the previous longest streak of seven days in 2000.

Baton Rouge has reached 100 degrees or higher nine straight days , breaking the previous record of eight days in 1921.

Austin, Tex., has reached 100 degrees or higher on 30 consecutive days, beating the previous longest streak of 27 days in 2011.

College Station, Tex., has reached 100 degrees or higher 28 days in a row, two days short of the record of 30 days in 1998.

New Orleans climbed to 100 degrees or higher Saturday and Sunday, tying its longest streak which was last set in 2010.

Records continue to fall in Phoenix, which set a record daily high of 116 degrees on Saturday, and tied its record daily high of 114 degrees on Sunday. Meanwhile, the low temperature in Phoenix hasn’t fallen below 90 degrees for 23 straight days, just five days short of the record 28-day streak in 2020. Phoenix just recorded the hottest month on record for a U.S. city, and last week ended its record streak at or above 110 degrees at 31 days.

While the southern Lower 48 bakes, the northernmost parts of the continental U.S. are also enduring exceptional warmth. Utqiaġvik (formerly Barrow) had its warmest daily average temperature on record Saturday, as a high of 76 and low of 56 combined for an average of 66. In Deadhorse, just a few miles from the Arctic Ocean, Saturday’s high of 84 degrees was a record for August and its second-warmest day all-time, surpassing the high of 85 degrees on July 13, 2016.

Advertisement

Hot spots in the week ahead

This week’s extreme heat is expected to focus on Texas, Louisiana, southern Mississippi and southern New Mexico.

Texas

High temperatures of 105 to 110 degrees are forecast for much of central and southern Texas every day this week, where numerous record daily highs could be tied or broken. The National Weather Service is forecasting highs of 104 to 106 in Austin in and San Antonio, where an excessive heat warning is in effect Monday with heat indexes likely peaking at 105 to 113.

Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings also cover much South Texas Monday, including Corpus Christi and Laredo, with forecast highs of 95 to 110 this week and heat indexes topping out at 110 to 120. With a forecast high of 109 to 110 every day through Saturday, Laredo has a chance to tie or break its daily record each day. Austin, San Antonio, San Angelo and Midland could flirt with record highs each day as well.

Advertisement

Louisiana

The broken-record of high heat and humidity continues in New Orleans, too, where the Weather Service said, “Trust us, we’re tired of it too. But remember, continue to limit your time outdoors. Stay hydrated. Check on pets and elderly!” With forecast highs of 98 to 100 degrees, New Orleans could tie or break its daily record each day as heat indexes climb as high as 116. In Baton Rouge, the high is forecast to reach 99 to 102 all week and into the weekend, with heat indexes as high as 117 to 118.

Arizona

Temperatures should be slightly cooler in Phoenix this week, but still very hot with forecast highs near 110 each day, and could trend hotter again by the weekend. The city’s 38 days reaching 110 degrees or higher this year is already the second most on record, and temperatures sometimes climb that high into the first week of September. Phoenix’s record for number of days at or above 110 is 53 days in 2020.

Advertisement

Florida

Not to be forgotten, near-record highs in the mid- to upper 90s and heat indexes up to around 110 are likely this week across much of Florida, where many cities are coming off their hottest July on record and on track for their hottest year. In Key West, the heat index has reached 100 degrees or higher on 54 consecutive days, beating the previous longest stretch of 44 days. Miami only recently ended a record streak of 46 days with the heat index topping 100 degrees.

The outlook remains hot