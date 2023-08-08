D.C.-area forecast: Breezy break from storminess with warm sunshine

Today (Tuesday): Breezy conditions greet our quieter day with partly to mostly sunny skies, lower humidity and, yes, perhaps some increasing high-level haze from Canadian wildfire smoke. Highs reach the lower to mid-80s with comfortable humidity (dew points dropping into the low 60s and upper 50s). Winds from the west at 15 to 20 mph gust 25 to 30 mph at times, potentially adding to the stick piles from Monday’s storminess. Confidence: High
Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm with lows from the lower to mid-60s in the outer suburbs to near 70 in the city. The breeze gradually diminishes during the evening and overnight, but could still gust 15 to 20 mph at times. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly to mostly sunny skies with some minor haze possible as highs hit the mid- to upper 80s. The humidity remains fairly comfortable as dew points are just near 60. Still a bit breezy with winds from the west at 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: A few clouds around again with lows from the mid-60s to low 70s. You may notice a touch more humidity returning. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Thursday brings back moderately muggy air with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon into evening. Highs should reach the mid-80s. Thursday night could see some lingering evening showers and storms, but then partly cloudy skies are favored overnight with lows in the mid-60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
Friday features partly to mostly sunny skies, slightly hotter highs in the upper 80s to around 90, along with some slightly lower humidity, too. Friday night is partly cloudy with some mugginess returning as low range from the mid-60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium
This weekend is mostly normal August weather, with partly to mostly sunny skies, moderate mugginess, highs in the mid-80s to around 90, and a chance isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon into evening. Partly cloudy Saturday night with lows in the mid-60s to low 70s again. Confidence: Medium