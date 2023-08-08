PM Update: Pleasant this evening and tonight, then a bit warmer Wednesday

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

It was yet another pleasant early-August day, with highs in the mid-80s and little humidity. Washington still hasn’t hit 90 this month, which is somewhat noteworthy. We are on the downglide with temperatures, following the average seasonal peak in July. We should avoid it again Wednesday and keep the streak going.

Through tonight: Gusty breezes will die off through the evening and into the night. It’s hard to call it anything but pleasant, with mostly clear skies, low humidity and pleasant temperatures falling to lows in the 60s at most spots.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Some clouds will bubble up in the midday and afternoon, but it will be more sunny than not. High temperatures will reach the mid- and upper 80s. Winds should blow from the west around 5-to-10 mph, which will help keep humidity muted another day.

No August 90s: The highest temperature in Washington this month has been 89 degrees. That’s the lowest maximum since 2013, when it only reached 88 degrees through Aug. 8. Last year at this point, there were six days at or above 90 out of eight in August. Overall, it’s pretty unusual to see no 90s in August this deep into the month. Since 2000, only 2003, 2013 and this year have accomplished it.

