A line of intense thunderstorms downed trees and power lines in parts of the D.C. region Monday and knocked out power to thousands of customers. But it fell short of the more dramatic devastation that forecasters were concerned about. Want to know how your actions can help make a difference for our planet? Sign up for the Climate Coach newsletter, in your inbox every Tuesday and Thursday. ArrowRight Many Washingtonians living inside the Beltway and to the east were surprised by how docile the storms seemed after all the alarm. The National Weather Service posted a tornado watch and put the area at its highest storm risk level in a decade. The threats were taken seriously as the federal government even closed offices early in anticipation. Concerns were heightened after the violent storms on July 29 that left some areas facing their worst damage in years.

Why did Monday’s storms fail to deliver? The short answer is that while we have some ideas, we don’t have definitive answers. While we can predict broad areas in which severe storms are likely to form, it’s difficult to impossible to forecast how they will behave at a very local level. But the system came perilously close to delivering, nonetheless.

Violent storms struck as close as 45 miles to the north in Westminster, Md., and were surrounded by hundreds of reports of severe weather from northern Alabama to New York. The storm system was a prolific producer of severe weather — just not everywhere.

The fact that the worst of the storms missed the immediate D.C. area was a stroke of good fortune.

How much damage did the storm cause and where?

The Washington area didn’t escape entirely unscathed.

There were at least six reports of damage from downed trees in Fairfax County, three in Montgomery County and two near Manassas, including some trees that fell on houses and blocked roads. Wind gusts reached 59 mph in Manassas and 52 mph at Reagan National Airport.

Damage reports were more numerous across northern Maryland, where more than 40 people were trapped in vehicles by downed utility poles in Westminster. Some of the most devastating damage occurred in a west-to-east corridor along the Maryland-Pennsylvania border, less than 50 miles from Montgomery County, showing how close the D.C. metro area was to suffering more destructive storms.

More broadly, there was a tremendous amount of damage reported across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, as seen in the graphic below. The dark orange represents the zone of Level 4 severe risk, and the lighter orange denotes the area of Level 3 risk. The blue dots show reports of wind damage or severe wind gusts greater than 59 mph. Green represents hail reports. As of this writing, no tornadoes have yet been confirmed.

What ingredients were in place for severe storms?

Early Monday morning, it was clear that several key ingredients for severe weather would coincide during the late afternoon into the evening. This included a disturbance in the upper level of the atmosphere that was unusually strong for August, large amounts of instability caused by colder air above warmer air, abundant moisture in the lower levels of the atmosphere, an approaching cold front, and wind shear (an increase in wind speed with altitude) that was, frankly, off the charts for August.

The day started with a deck of thick clouds overhead, which can reduce solar heating and destabilization of the atmosphere, leading to weaker storms later in the day. But the clouds began to dissolve by late morning, and a special weather balloon released by the Weather Service in the early afternoon showed the atmosphere had sufficiently recovered from the cloudy start and was primed for the development of strong to severe storms.

A squall line, or a solid line of intense thunderstorms, did indeed develop to the west of the Washington area late Monday afternoon. It took on a bowed shape as it approached and swept eastward through the region. Bow-shaped squall lines are known to occasionally trigger tornadoes. There were several tornado warnings issued — including two just south of Fredericksburg, two on the Eastern Shore and two in southeast Pennsylvania.

5:05p: Severe storms, some containing destructive wind gusts of 70 to 80 mph, have reached north central Loudoun, NW Montgomery, NW Howard, and west half of Carroll counties. Everything moving east through Beltway and DC during next 1.5 hours. Updates: https://t.co/cLUPqLXmM9 pic.twitter.com/kjMystTsVK — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) August 7, 2023

Why wasn’t the damage worse?

Mother Nature produced numerous strong to severe storms across a large area on Monday, including several particularly dangerous rotating thunderstorms, called supercells, to Washington’s northwest and an intense, long-lived supercell near Stafford, Va., — which was under a tornado warning — that produced baseball-sized hail.

As for why such a potentially fierce storm line failed to deliver more thunderstorm wind damage or tornadoes across the immediate area, we aren’t completely sure but have some ideas.

One factor was probably high temperatures near 90 degrees. That’s not as hot as some of the days that we’ve seen our worst storms historically. Another factor was that the approaching cold front, which helps fuel storm intensity by forcing air to rise higher and faster, lagged behind the storms. Near the Beltway, some pop-up storms developed just ahead of the main line, which may have robbed it of some energy. There’s also just the inherent hit-or-miss nature of individual damaging storm cells.

Given the ingredients that were in place for severe storms and how close they came to Washington, efforts to convey the risk by the media and government were necessary, as were the efforts to prepare and keep people safe.

That Monday’s storms fell short of the most dire predictions is ultimately a relief.