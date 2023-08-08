Deadly storm outbreak leaves behind damage from Alabama to New York

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Amid the storms, a 28-year-old-man died in Florence, Ala., when he was struck by lightning, the Florence Police Department confirmed.

The National Weather Service received more than 1,000 reports of severe weather from the outbreak, the most on record during August and of any day in 2023. It issued 513 severe thunderstorm warnings during the episode, the most in an August day on record and the fourth-greatest in any month.

Monday’s storm outbreak followed the busiest July on record for severe storms in the Lower 48 states.

Ahead of the storms, forecasters had warned of a “severe weather outbreak,” calling for “widespread and locally destructive damaging winds,” which was largely accurate. It declared a Level 4 out of 5 risk of severe storms over a swath of the Mid-Atlantic, including Washington — where the storm threat was the highest in a decade. The immediate Washington area escaped relatively unscathed, but wind damage was severe in northern Maryland and some of its western suburbs.

In Westminster, Md., 30 power lines were toppled by violent winds. Dozens of passengers were trapped in their vehicles before the lines were de-energized, according to local reports.

While straight-line damaging winds were widespread in the eastern United States, the tornado threat largely did not materialize. Five tornado watches were in effect over a large swath of the region, but twisters have yet to be confirmed. Several were suspected, however, and may be identified in post-storm assessments.

Widespread damaging winds

Damaging winds were ubiquitous from northern Alabama to western New York.

Some of the peak gusts recorded include:

71 mph in DeKalb County, Ga.

68 mph near Chattanooga, Tenn.

66 mph near Myrtle Beach, S.C.

63 mph in Thurmont, Md.

61 mph at the Petersburg Airport in West Virginia

59 mph in Manassas, Va.

58 mph in Cumming, Ga.

55 mph in Philadelphia

53 mph in Charleston, W.Va.

52 mph at Reagan National Airport

Of the hundreds of damage reports received by the National Weather Service, almost all of them cited fallen trees — some onto homes and vehicles.

The Carolinas were particularly hard hit. Brad Panovich, the chief meteorologist for the NBC affiliate in Charlotte, called it “one of the most active severe weather days for damage reports I have seen in my 20+ years here” on Twitter.

The Philadelphia region was also dealt a blow, with storms downing trees and power lines and cutting power to more than 100,000 customers.

A significant tornado in New York

The only tornado report received Monday — which remains to be confirmed — was from Lewis County in New York State — northeast of Syracuse and east of Lake Ontario. Several other suspected tornadoes are being investigated in different states, including North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey.

The probable New York twister formed along the extreme northern periphery of the zone highlighted by the Weather Service for elevated tornado potential. It occurred at the edge of the instability, or warm, moist air mass that surged northward.

A possible funnel cloud from an earlier tornado warned storm. This picture was taken in Deer River looking towards Carthage, NY.



Picture from Heather Hancock. #NYwx #NNYwx @NWSBUFFALO pic.twitter.com/rJW8reGbVz — Kris Hudson (@KrisHudson_WX) August 7, 2023

Damage was reported to a business in the town of Turin, with additional damage reports originating out of West Leydon.

Photos of the storm depicted a classic rotating supercell, with a potentially significant wedge tornado reminiscent of something more commonly experienced on the Great Plains.

Massive hail in the Mid-Atlantic

Numerous supercell or rotating thunderstorms developed ahead of, and on the tail end of, a squall line that stretched along the Appalachians on Monday afternoon and that subsequently barreled toward the coast.

A pair of rotating supercells developed just south of the Mason-Dixon Line in far northwest Maryland shortly after 2 p.m., dropping softball-sized hail on the town of Clear Spring, just west of Hagerstown.

Additional giant hail was reported in Caroline County, Va., just south of Fredericksburg along Interstate 95 and about 40 miles north of Richmond. Storm chasers measured a stone 4.75 inches in diameter, the third-biggest on record in Virginia.

After further measurement, this has officially been updated to 4.75”!! Incredible! Just 0.25” off from the all time record in VA. https://t.co/MIZuhLM0j7 — Peter Forister ⚡️🌪️⚡️ (@forecaster25) August 8, 2023