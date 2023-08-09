PM Update: Showers likely Thursday, with some thunderstorms mixed in

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Humidity was up a bit and there were a few relatively unexpected showers and rumbles this afternoon. Other than that, not a bad day. Highs mainly in the mid-80s were joined by some upper 80s in various spots. A strong atmospheric disturbance is on the way toward the area. It’ll arrive early tomorrow and deliver another chance of rain.

Through Tonight: Clouds increase this evening and overnight. Showers are on our doorstep in the pre-sunrise period and moving into the area with sunup. Temperatures settle into the upper 60s and lower 70s for lows.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Off and on showers are in the area much of the day. It won’t rain all the time and much of it is light, but a band or two of heavier stuff with some embedded thunder is possible. Spots that get repeatedly hit with bigger storms could pile up totals quickly. With a good deal of clouds and occasional raindrops around, highs are probably not far from 80. Winds are light from the southwest and eventually the west.

Advertisement

See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Thursday storms: The early arrival of tomorrow’s weather should preclude much in the way of severe weather around here. That risk grows around Fredericksburg and southward. The main threat should set up over eastern North Carolina and southeast Virginia, where damaging winds and a tornado or two are possible.

12:31pm CDT #SPC Day2 Outlook Slight Risk: across parts of the Carolinas and southeastern Virginia, and over portions of the northern Plains/Mid Missouri Valley area https://t.co/Y1WiOd8TQQ pic.twitter.com/ausslefUp0 — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) August 9, 2023

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.