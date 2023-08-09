D.C.-area forecast: Warmer and dry today; occasional showers and storms likely tomorrow

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 8/10: Warmer but not too hot, humidity still not a lot. Express forecast Today: Mostly to partly sunny, warm, not too humid. Highs: Upper 80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, rising humidity. Lows: Upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow: Occasional showers and storms likely. Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s. Forecast in detail After a mostly sunny, warm and not-too-humid day today, we’re looking at a good chance of occasional showers and storms on Thursday. Those showers and storms should be departing by early Thursday evening, leaving us with a partly to mostly sunny Friday much like today. The weekend trends hotter and more humid with a few showers and storms possible, especially Sunday.

Today (Wednesday): Mostly sunny through the morning, with perhaps some afternoon clouds. A light but steady breeze from the west around 10 mph helps keep the humidity down (dew points near 60) with warmer afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Confidence: High

Advertisement

Tonight: Remaining dry through the evening and overnight. But the humidity does start to rise as skies become partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: High

Share this article Share

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Thursday): Occasional showers and storms are likely between midmorning and late afternoon due to the combination of low pressure passing to our north, a cold front approaching from the west and an upper-atmosphere disturbance. Otherwise, we’re mostly cloudy with cooler highs struggling to reach 80 and moderate humidity. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Showers and storms should be exiting to our east by early evening, giving way to clearing skies and gradually drier air. Overnight lows drop back to the upper 60s and low 70s again. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

High pressure is back in control Friday, providing partly to mostly sunny skies with decreasing humidity and highs in the mid- to upper 80s. Partly cloudy Friday night and still not too humid with lows in the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend looks to be a fairly average one for August, with highs both days near 90. We’re mostly sunny Saturday as humidity rises into the moderate range with the chance of a few isolated showers or storms during the afternoon into evening. Even more humid Sunday with partly sunny skies and a chance of isolated to scattered late-day showers and storms. Confidence: Medium