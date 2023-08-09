Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The forecast for thunderstorms across the D.C. area seemed particularly severe and scary Monday afternoon, so — as a storm chaser — I decided to travel to the Jefferson Memorial, where I photographed the infamous June 2012 derecho. The memorial offers an elevated view of the western and northern horizon for watching and photographing storms and provides cover during severe weather.

The thunderstorms were not nearly as severe as expected, but the storm clouds put on a beautiful show overhead, including a rolling shelf cloud and a broad display of mammatus clouds. During the height of the storm, there were a few cloud-to-ground lightning strikes, but nothing crazy like the 2012 derecho.

When I began my drive from Oakton, Va., to D.C. to shoot the storms, Google Maps announced on my phone that traffic was worse than usual, and it would take almost an hour to arrive at the Jefferson Memorial. So I rerouted to the Vienna Metro station and rode a train to the Smithsonian stop. About 50 minutes later, I arrived at the National Mall and began my walk to the Jefferson Memorial.

The Mall was bustling with tourists and residents. It was a typical summer scene in the city, with no one showing signs of urgency or worry that severe weather was approaching. During my walk, I stopped to photograph Stumpy, the struggling cherry tree, located on the Tidal Basin.

When I arrived at the Jefferson Memorial, it was pretty empty. I met another storm chaser with a camera and chatted with a park police officer for a while.

I started shooting with two cameras as dark storm clouds appeared on the western horizon. One camera shot video, and the other had a lightning sensor to shoot still photos. I prefer timed exposures for shooting lightning, but it’s too bright during daylight hours for timed exposures, so a sensor is needed to trigger the camera when lightning flashes.

Both cameras ran smoothly until the gust front hit and lifted my video camera and tripod off the ground and threw it backward. Luckily, I was able to catch it before it hit the ground. I’m guessing the initial gust was close to 50 mph, and that abruptly ended my time-lapse video.

Advertisement

I moved the cameras deeper inside the memorial to avoid the wind, shooting with the columns framing the scene. When the wind subsided, I moved the cameras forward to capture a wide view of the Tidal Basin.

Share this article Share

The storm did not produce a lot of lightning, but I photographed three cloud-to-ground strikes.

After the storms moved east of the city, mammatus clouds filled the sky, and the sun briefly appeared through a gap in the clouds, producing a yellow glow on the Jefferson Memorial.

During my walk back to the Metro stop, I saw no damage from the storm. It was a very different scene from 11 years ago after the derecho when the city was blacked out, and trees blocked many roads.

I’ll take a photogenic storm over a damaging storm any day.