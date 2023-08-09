Raging wildfires in Hawaii force people into the ocean

Evacuation orders were issued for several large wildfires in Lahaina, on Maui, Hawaii, caused by dry conditions and forceful winds of Hurricane Dora. (Video: The Washington Post)

Several large wildfires are burning in Hawaii, prompting mass evacuations and widespread power outages, and forcing people into the sea to avoid the smoke and flames. The blazes, a result of dry conditions and forceful winds brought by Hurricane Dora, were still ongoing as of early Wednesday local time, according to local media reports. Fires were burning on the islands of Maui and Hawaii, also known as the Big Island.

Acting governor Sylvia Luke (D) issued an emergency proclamation Tuesday and activated the Hawaii National Guard to help in evacuation efforts and disaster relief. The fires were active in regions including Lahaina, Kula, North Kohala and South Kohala, and have so far destroyed hundreds of acres, posing significant health risks to residents, the document said. The emergency relief period will run until at least Aug. 15, the document said.

Videos shared to social media Wednesday showed flames engulfing the streets of Lahaina, a popular tourist town on Maui. The island’s Emergency Management Agency asked some residents to evacuate immediately because of brush fires in the area, KHON2 News reported, adding that many people on the island had no electricity and were surrounded by smoky conditions that would make traveling difficult.

Many people attempting to drive to safety were hampered by lengthy traffic delays, road closures and limited access to gas after stations were forced to close, Maui Now reported late Tuesday.

Wildfire has engulfed businesses on Front Street in downtown Lahaina in West Maui, home to 12,000 people.



The Coast Guard is responding to people who were forced to go into the ocean due to the flames.



Firefighters responding to the blazes were hindered by strong winds, which officials said “made it impossible to provide aircraft support for their efforts to contain the flames.” The winds also made it impossible for helicopters to dump water onto the fires or gauge more details about the blazes, the Associated Press reported.

Honolulu’s National Weather Service warned of 30 to 45 mph winds and gusts of up to 60 mph, and advised residents to secure their property and brace for outages and travel disruption.

“It’s definitely one of the more challenging days for our island given that it’s multiple fires, multiple evacuations in the different district areas,” County of Maui spokesperson Mahina Martin told the Associated Press late Tuesday.

Extremely dangerous wildfire situation is ongoing in West Maui as strong winds up to 60 mph are pushing flames toward populated areas in and around Lahaina.

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen issued an emergency proclamation and said the Coast Guard managed to transport some people who were “entering the ocean” to safe locations. He added that there was structural damage in the area, though the extent remains unclear.

Several schools in Maui closed amid the heavy winds, with officials citing “unsafe campus conditions and damage” caused by the brush fires and weather. The state’s Education Department said Wednesday that Maui High school would be closed and turned into a shelter for evacuees.

Hawaiian Electric, an energy provider that serves 95 percent of Hawaii’s 1.4 million residents on the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Lanai and Molokai, warned Tuesday that more than 12,000 customers in Maui had no power. The company said crews were working to repair downed poles and power lines damaged by high winds. It urged those in affected areas to stay away from downed power lines as they may still be electrified and urged people to report toppled lines.

“Use extreme caution when driving,” the company said. “Power interruptions may cause traffic signals to stop working.”

Jennifer Lucander, who is on vacation in Hawaii, took to social media to describe the extreme weather. Lucander said she was forced to evacuate Lahaina as debris “was flying everywhere” and that it was “the scariest thing.”