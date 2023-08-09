‘Ridiculous’ heat keeps tormenting Texas, with no end in sight

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

They say that everything’s bigger in Texas, and apparently that includes summertime heat. The Lone Star State has been grappling with excessive heat for most of the summer, setting countless records for both the intensity and duration of extreme temperatures. Want to know how your actions can help make a difference for our planet? Sign up for the Climate Coach newsletter, in your inbox every Tuesday and Thursday. ArrowRight A number of major Texas cities have been facing triple-digit highs for six weeks or more. The blistering temperatures are combining with oppressive humidity to push heat indexes to 120 degrees in some areas.

“This is getting close to ridiculous territory,” tweeted David Reese, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Brownsville, Tex.

The extreme warmth stems from the same “heat dome,” or stagnant high pressure ridge, that helped Phoenix log a month straight of 110-degree high temperatures and become the first major American city to ever set an average monthly temperature over 100 degrees.

Excessive heat warnings blanket much of Texas and extend into Louisiana, Mississippi and most of Florida. More than 45 million Americans will face triple-digit heat in the next week. Between San Angelo and Abilene, Tex., highs near 110 degrees are anticipated.

“Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” warned the Weather Service.

Heat is setting records for longevity

The duration of the heat is setting records in Texas. Austin and College Station have ongoing record streaks at or above 100 degrees of 32 and 31 days, respectively.

Earlier in the summer, El Paso managed a record 44 straight 100-degree days. The city has tallied 54 100-degree days so far this year compared to the record of 62 in 1994. That record could be in jeopardy with numerous 100-degree days in the forecast.

El Paso's 100 degree day count for 2023 just keeps on climbing. And so does the year, up the Top 10, for record number of 100s in a year. Up to #4, and likely tied with #3 after today. #nmwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/CrtCNJxpjp — NWS El Paso (@NWSElPaso) August 9, 2023

Dallas has hit at least 105 on six straight days, which is tied for its third-longest such streak on record. Given forecast highs of at least 106 degrees for the next six days, it’s on track to extend the streak to at least 12, topping the previous record of 11 from 1980.

Neighboring states are feeling the heat, too. In Louisiana on Monday, Baton Rouge and New Orleans wrapped up record 100-degree streaks of 10 days and three days, respectively. In Lafayette, a record 10-day 100-degree streak is ongoing.

Baking in Brownsville

Brownsville, a city of just under 200,000 people at the southern tip of Texas, also has a 10-day streak of 100-degree weather. Previously, it averaged two such days per year. For the summer overall, it has accumulated 15 100-degree days, topping the previous record of 12.

Hitting 100 may not seem like a particularly impressive feat for a city with an average mid-August high of 97 degrees, but the city has very little variation in temperature.

“We don’t have too much variation unless there are rain, clouds or a tropical system,” the Weather Service’s Reese said in an interview.

Reese noted that it’s tough for Brownsville, which is about 25 degrees inland from the coastline, to hit 100 degrees because of the presence of Gulf of Mexico moisture. While that adds copious humidity to the air, it tends to limit just how high the actual air temperature can get.

“We get the sea breeze between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. most days,” he said. That also holds temperatures in check. “But we’ve been hitting 100 before the sea breeze kicks in.”

Brownsville has already broken the number of 100° days in a calendar year. And the current streak of 10 straight days of 100°+ heat more than doubles our previous record!



Harlingen currently has the 7th most 100° days in a year and McAllen has the 9th most.



(Through 8-8-23) pic.twitter.com/t832wvBEYW — NWS Brownsville (@NWSBrownsville) August 9, 2023

The heat is combining with a lack of rainfall to sap the ground of moisture.

“The biggest impacts we’ve seen here have included an extension of the drought,” Reese said. “We’ve had extreme drought in our western counties near the Rio Grande, out west especially with the … drying that’s been taking place out there.”

Fifty-two percent of Texas is in a “moderate” or worse drought.

The heat is also having an impact on human health.

“We’ve seen reports of a greater numbers of heat-related illnesses compared to the last [several] summers,” Reese said.

Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be an immediate end in sight.

“Not at this time,” Reese said. “A lot of the stuff we have, at least for the next week, is very much more of the same.”

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.