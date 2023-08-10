PM Update: Shower or rumble into early evening, then clearing for a warmer Friday

Listen 1 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Through Tonight: Any last showers or rumbles are out of here this evening, with clearing into the night. Lows end up in the mid-60s to around 70. Winds are light. There could be some patchy fog late.



Tomorrow (Friday): We begin our next warm up. Highs in the upper 80s are pretty close to normal as the sun shines bright. Winds blow around 10 mph from the southwest.

See David Streit's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Weed pollen is low/moderate. Mold spores are moderate/high.

Easing out of peak summer: Average temperatures continue to fall as we make the slow move toward autumn. Friday is the last day with an average high of 89 degrees, which was down 1 degree from our peak for most of July. By the end of the month, the average high is 86 degrees with an average low of 69 degrees.

