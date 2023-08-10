The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

PM Update: Shower or rumble into early evening, then clearing for a warmer Friday

August 10, 2023 at 4:40 p.m. EDT
Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

Warm and muggy conditions ruled the day. Showers were spotty and generally quite light. We’ve still got a chance of some more raindrops through early evening, especially around and east of Interstate 95. Anything is quick to move by and skies clear out tonight ahead of a warmer Friday.

Through Tonight: Any last showers or rumbles are out of here this evening, with clearing into the night. Lows end up in the mid-60s to around 70. Winds are light. There could be some patchy fog late.

Tomorrow (Friday): We begin our next warm up. Highs in the upper 80s are pretty close to normal as the sun shines bright. Winds blow around 10 mph from the southwest.

See David Streit's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Weed pollen is low/moderate. Mold spores are moderate/high.

Easing out of peak summer: Average temperatures continue to fall as we make the slow move toward autumn. Friday is the last day with an average high of 89 degrees, which was down 1 degree from our peak for most of July. By the end of the month, the average high is 86 degrees with an average low of 69 degrees.

