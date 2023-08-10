D.C.-area forecast: A day of showers, a weekend of summer sun and heat

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 5/10: Showers on and off all day, interfere with outdoor play. Express forecast Today: Breezy with showers and a few storms throughout the day. Highs: 78 to 82.

Tonight: Showers/storms end early, clearing overnight. Lows: 62 to 68.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, light breeze, moderate humidity. Highs: 86 to 90. Forecast in detail A whole day of intermittent showers is a little unusual for summer but that is what we have. You will be returned to your normal summer programming tomorrow through the weekend. We’ll have plenty of sun, moderate humidity and highs near 90 to savor.

Today (Thursday): Showers are likely on and off throughout the day, although some areas may see some extended pauses, especially north of the District. A few thunderstorms are possible, mainly in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts are variable, with about 0.25 to 0.5 inches inside the Beltway and in our northern areas, and perhaps up to an inch toward Fredericksburg. Winds are gusty from the southeast, but severe storms probably remain well south of the area. Highs struggle to reach 80. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers and storms quickly dissipate in the evening, and skies clear overnight, although some patchy fog is possible. West winds are mainly on the light side. Lows range through the 60s. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Friday): Sunny skies should dominate much of the morning, but clouds pop up midday for a partly sunny afternoon. Humidity is moderate (mid-60s dew points). Winds are light from the northwest and highs are mainly upper 80s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Skies are partly cloudy and winds calm. Lows hold in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Quintessential summer weather dominates Saturday and Sunday. Skies are mainly sunny with pop-up afternoon clouds, but shower chances are very slight. Highs are mainly in the lower 90s, with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Humidity rises to the slightly uncomfortable range (dew points lower 70s). Confidence: Medium

It looks like another shower system will be approaching from the Midwest sometime on Monday, but it’s unclear exactly when. For now, we lean to a scenario of gradually increasing clouds with late-day showers or storms. Highs should be mainly in the upper 80s with moderately high humidity. Confidence: Low-Medium