Devastating wildfires in Hawaii left at least 36 people dead early Thursday, according to Maui County officials. The individuals, who have not yet been named or identified, perished in the active Lahaina fire in western Maui.
What we know about the cause of the Maui wildfires
Strong winds linked to Hurricane Dora have exacerbated the situation, hampering emergency efforts by authorities to contain the fires. Rescue missions continue but officials have called it a “tragic moment for the entire state.”
Here’s what we know.