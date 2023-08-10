What we know about the cause of the Maui wildfires

August 10, 2023 at 8:49 a.m. EDT
Fast-moving and deadly wildfires in Maui shocked and overwhelmed residents on Aug. 9. Hundreds of families have been displaced. (Video: Julie Yoon/The Washington Post)
Devastating wildfires in Hawaii left at least 36 people dead early Thursday, according to Maui County officials. The individuals, who have not yet been named or identified, perished in the active Lahaina fire in western Maui.

The fires have been raging across three of Hawaii’s islands, trapping local residents and visitors, causing widespread power outages and forcing many to evacuate and seek shelter.

Strong winds linked to Hurricane Dora have exacerbated the situation, hampering emergency efforts by authorities to contain the fires. Rescue missions continue but officials have called it a “tragic moment for the entire state.”

Here’s what we know.

