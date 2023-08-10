NOAA boosts Atlantic hurricane forecast, leans toward busy season

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released an updated hurricane season outlook Thursday morning, which now calls for a high likelihood of an above-average hurricane season. The midseason update reflects a dramatic shift in NOAA’s thinking as the agency joins a number of others anticipating a busy season. Want to know how your actions can help make a difference for our planet? Sign up for the Climate Coach newsletter, in your inbox every Tuesday and Thursday. ArrowRight Just last week, Colorado State University shared its updated outlook, projecting a total of 18 named storms, including the five that have already formed in the open Atlantic. It predicts a nearly fifty-fifty shot that the U.S. gets hit by a major hurricane, rated Category 3 or higher. AccuWeather also nudged their forecast upward.

Hurricane season, which on average peaks around Sept. 15, traditionally doesn’t perk up until mid to late August. The season to date has featured four named storms, as well as an unnamed subtropical storm which spun up hundreds of miles off the East Coast in mid-January.

Current forecasts are highlighting the potential for a season similar to last year’s. Here are NOAA’s latest projections:

14 to 21 named storms, compared to the 12-17 named storms predicted in late May. This includes the four tropical and subtropical storms that have already formed, as well as Hurricane Don.

6 to 11 hurricanes, as opposed to the May prediction of 5 to 9

2 to 5 major hurricanes, boosted from 1 to 4.

The Hurricane Center also now estimates a 60 percent chance of an above-average season — double the predicted odds in May. They also say there’s a 25 percent chance of a near-normal season. The odds of a below-average season are only 15 percent.

At present, only the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting, which oversees the operation of the “Euro” model, paints the picture of a near-average season. Their analysis suggests 8.5 more named storms are likely.

Regardless, there is a growing cause for concern, as noted by the forecasters behind NOAA’s outlook.

“During active years, there’s a doubling in the chance of a hurricane hitting the East Coast of the U.S. compared to an average or below-average season,” said Matthew Rosencrans, a meteorologist and the director of NOAA’s Climate Test Bed, at a news conference Thursday.

Although the Atlantic is currently quiet, we're getting very close to the time of the season when activity typically tends to ramp up quickly. Remember to check the latest NHC Tropical Weather Outlook for updates on tropical activity as we head towards the heart of hurricane… pic.twitter.com/QH8nLNvKp0 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 9, 2023

What are the key drivers of this season’s hurricane forecast?

Meteorologists tasked with predicting how the season will play out have been juggling two deeply conflicting signals: record-warm Atlantic sea surface temperatures and a strong El Niño.

Warm sea surface temperatures are crucial in helping spawn and intensify hurricanes. This year, they’re red-hot and reaching records.

“One of the local condition in the Atlantic that we monitor is the sea surface temperature,” Rosencrans explained. “The June and July sea surface temperature in the Main Development Region were the warmest since 1950, about [2.2] degrees above normal.”

He said that the June formation of Bret and Cindy in the “Main Development Region” — the tropical zone between the eastern edge of the Caribbean and western Africa — was probably highly influenced by the hot seas.

“Tropical development in the deep tropics in June or July is usually a harbinger of a more active season,” he said.

The water temperatures will foster increased odds of rapid intensification with storms that do form, posing the danger of big lurches in strength in a potentially landfalling hurricane.

Working against a busy hurricane season is the ongoing El Niño weather pattern. El Niño, which begins as a warming of water temperatures in the eastern tropical Pacific, results in sinking air and hostile upper-level winds over the Atlantic. The nascent El Niño isn’t going away any time soon.

“Odds are in excess of 95 percent that the ongoing El Niño will continue into autumn,” Rosencrans said.

However, his team expects a delayed start to the arrival of En Niño-esque conditions — the same ones usually inhibitive of an above-average hurricane season. With El Niño’s true fingerprint taking a while to show up, the exceptionally warm ocean waters may help kick things into unimpeded overdrive.

“Changes of El Niño appear to be emerging later than expected,” Rosencrans said. “If those changes move in quickly, then activity could be [near the] lower end of our predicted ranges.”

In predicting seasonal hurricane activity, forecasters also consider the Saharan air layer, a layer of hot, dry and sandy air that wafts over the Atlantic and suppresses storm growth.

“Saharan air outbreaks do peak in June and July, and then fade off in area and intensity as the season goes on,” Rosencrans said, suggesting it will increasingly become less of an impediment for storms.

An active West African monsoon, which provides a source of moisture and disturbances that can become the seeds for hurricanes, could also elevate storm activity.

“During 2023, the West African monsoon rains have been robust, but the winds have been near normal, giving a bit of a mixed signal,” Rosencrans said.

The bottom line

NOAA is exhibiting confidence that the warm sea surface temperatures will supersede the effects of El Niño, favoring a busy season.

Irrespective of how many storms do spin up, it only takes one hitting a populated zone to leave a mark.

“Landfalls are only predictable up to about 1 week from a storm reaching a coastline,” Rosencrans said. “People should be busy preparing for the storms that this forecast implies.”